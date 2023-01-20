Here's a Complete Break Down of the Shelby Sevierr Mama Brooke TikTok — Yikes!

OK, we have a hypothetical scenario for you: Let's say you're married to a man for four years and are pregnant with his child. Sadly you pass away in childbirth. Six weeks later he is with another woman. Do you: A.) Haunt him for the rest of his life? B.) Resurrect and let out all kinds of hell. C.) Both A and B.

Shelby Sevierr really had no idea the can of worms she was about to open up when she made a TikTok about "Mama Brooke" and her relationship with Mama Brooke's husband and daughter. Keep reading and we'll explain everything.

Breaking down the Shelby Sevierr Mama Brooke TikTok for you.

In a now deleted TikTok, Shelby Sevierr told the story about her daughter, her daughter's mother Brooke, and her husband. The story was told through picture slides. Lucky for us, people had the foresight to screen record it.

The first picture in the slide reads: "That is my daughter in that cute belly but this is not me." The pictures continue as the story is written on top of them: "This is Brooke, she's our daughters mother... She and Steve were married for 4 years before she passed away in childbirth... This is our daughter, Savannah... This is me the first time I ever met her... WE hung out all the time while Daddy worked... He learned how to be the best dad while grieving his wife... We fell in love pretty quick despite everything going on around us... I couldn't think about anything but them... Caught the bouquet at my besties wedding... and we became a family..."

The pictures to go on to show Shelby and Steve getting married and having kids. All this seems normal and fine, but the timeline is what's so suspect. In the picture when Shelby meets the daughter for the first time, Savannah is only about six weeks old. This means that Shelby came into their lives just six weeks after Brooke passed away. Obviously, the people in the comments are having the same thoughts.

TikTok user @cvlprit decided to read some of the comments for us: "Timeline is hella suspicious." "Ya my husband would be haunted for the rest of his life." "I would quite literally resurrect."

TikToker @cvlpritdid some sleuthing and found Shelby's now deleted Instagram. Shelby is also a doula and was taking care of the daughter when Savannah was six weeks old. There supposedly also is a pretty big age gap between Shelby and her husband. She was only 19 years old when they met and he was in his 30s. Another TikToker, @ilovejuudy, got the tea when she screenshot a comment from Shelby saying that she met her now husband at the baby shower for him and his late wife's baby. Yikes!