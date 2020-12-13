Sia Calls Shia Labeouf a "Pathological Liar" and Tweets Support for FKA Twigs

Sia Calls Shia Labeouf a "Pathological Liar" and Tweets Support for FKA TwigsBy Mustafa Gatollari
Updated
The year 2020's been a heck of a year when it comes to the airing of dirty relationship laundry with high profile male movie stars. While Johnny Depp started off as eschewing big-budget, blockbuster friendly productions for more intimate films, he went on to become on of the world's highest paid leading men. Shia LaBeouf started "commercial" and then took a sharp left turn. Both men are beset by domestic abuse allegations, but with Shia, at least two women have come forward: FKA Twigs and Sia.
Sia claims Shia LaBeouf "conned" her into an "adulterous relationship."
Sia and Shia notably collaborated on the music video for her 2015 track, "Elastic Heart." The two dated, but according to Sia in a recent tweet, she was under the impression that the Peanut Butter Falcon star was actually single.
The singer posted her support for Shia's ex, FKA Twigs, who is suing the actor for alleged physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.
Sia claims that she too was adversely affected by Shia in the tweet, stemming from the pain of discovering that he was not seeing anyone else at the same time he was seeing her. She did not mince words in her tweet, writing, "I too have been emotionally hurt by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single."
The tweet continued, "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."
She posted a follow-up tweet, tagging FKA Twigs with the message: "Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."
Twigs delineated some harsh claims in her lawsuit against LaBeouf, and discussed her allegations further with The New York Times. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
She also stated that she intentionally didn't go to the police as she was afraid she'd hurt the actor's career if she did and that she "... would not be taken seriously."
The singer alleges that LaBeouf would not allow her to look at male waiters in the eye when they'd go out to restaurants, that he'd sleep with a loaded gun near his bed, intentionally start fights with her late at night when she was trying to sleep, and that he gripped her arm so hard he bruised her. She also stated that he once began driving recklessly and vowed to crash the car unless she convinced him she loved him.
She implored Shia to let her out of the car and he allegedly stopped at a gas station, let her out, threw her against the car, and pushed her back into the vehicle.
LaBeouf responded to the claims, stating that "many of these allegations are not true," but that he was also not going "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."
"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say," LaBeouf wrote to The New York Times.
He followed up by saying that the women levying allegations against him should have "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."
In addition to Sia and FKA Twigs, another ex of Shia's, stylist Karolyn Pho, alleges abuse.
The Sun writes that Karolyn said LaBeouf, while drunk, had pinned her to the bed and head-butted her so hard that she bled. The pair had been dating for two years, and it was said that tensions in the relationship came to a head when Shia signed on to film Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac, a five-hour movie featuring LaBeouf and actress Mia Goth, among tons of other talented stars.
It's said that Pho was "unhappy" with the "authenticity" of the sex scenes in the film, which were "real," something corroborated by LaBeouf. "There’s a disclaimer at the top of the script that basically says we’re doing it for real," she said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.