The 'Yellowjackets' Finale Is Cryptically Titled "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi" — Let's Decode It

During the ceremony, flax was burned to symbolize the "transitoriness of earthly glory."

Oxford also mentions that the phrase may derive from a longer version: "O quam cito transit gloria mundi," which translates to "oh how quickly the glory of the world passes away." The extended phrase can be found in Thomas à Kempis' famous Christian devotional book, De Imitatione Christi, which translates to Imitation of Christ. Per Encyclopaedia Britannica, the book was likely published between 1390 and 1440.