A TikTok User Deleted Their Account After a Backlash Over a "Trauma Dump" Video

For those unfamiliar with the phrase, trauma dumping usually describes the disclosure of personal trauma in an inappropriate setting. Sidequest Therapy captioned her video "not on my watch," but received blowback from others on TikTok who pointed out that one of the purposes of therapy is to allow people to unload their traumas on someone who is equipped to offer advice on how to deal with them.

"Is it 'trauma dumping' if you’re literally their therapist? If my therapist told me not to 'trauma dump' on them I would start making my tapes," one person wrote on Twitter in response to the video.

Others pointed out that therapists are supposed to be able to handle the trauma of their clients. While it's certainly important to point out that therapists are people too, therapy is supposed to be a space where you can say things you wouldn't disclose in other forums.