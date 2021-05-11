Porsha Williams Broke the Internet With News of Her Engagement to Simon Guobadia

The vast majority of the Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been vocal about their lack of enthusiasm with Season 13. Many believe that producers have dropped the ball on the storyline front and the lack of viewership for the season serves as proof. And with Porsha Williams ' latest relationship development, fans are enraged that this information failed to play out on the show.

Porsha sent shockwaves through social media on May 10, 2021, after sharing that she is indeed engaged to Simon Guobadia. While news of an engagement is usually cause for celebration, fans have been slamming the star since her new beau is the ex-husband of a fellow co-star.

Still, fans are intrigued to learn more about Simon. And of course, everyone wants to start with his net worth. Read on to get the full scoop.