Simone Recasner's Dad, Ron, and Half-Sister, Marie-Alise, Are Famous Actors Too

Starring Simone Recasner , McKenzie Chinn, and more, The Big Leap captures the challenges a group of would-be dancers has to face during the shooting of a reality TV show. Simone is already hailed as the breakout star of the show. What's there to know about her parents?

Similar to shows like UnREAL and Valerie Armstrong's recently debuted Kevin Can F**k Himself, Fox's The Big Leap tugs at the rules of a well-established genre.

Simone Recasner was born into an artistic family. So, who are her parents?

The Big Leap marks Simone's international debut. Before landing the role of Gabby Taylor, a single mom with a big dream, the mightily talented actress made brief appearances in shows like Sink Sank Sunk and Tech Bae. A graduate of the Tisch School of the Arts, Simone also appeared in short films. But what's there to know about Simone's background? What are her parents like?

As Simone told Entertainment Weekly, she has been surrounded by people who share her interests from a young age. As she revealed, her dad and sister are actors too. "My dad is an actor, as well as my sister. I was super-immersed in the world. Everybody was always in some way or another associated with the business," she said. "I did stuff as a kid, like my dad's friends would let me be in the background at a nail salon or something."

"My first production in New York was this play called Ain't No Mo' that I did at the [The Public Theater], which was my dream theater to work in," she added. "I went to school around the corner, and every single time I passed the building, I'd always mutter under my breath, 'I'm going to work inside you someday,' and then somehow that was the first stage I got a job in New York. It was a literal dream come true. The Big Leap feels like my first job as well."

Not only are Simone's relatives also actors, but they are very successful too. Marie-Alise Recasner, Simone's half-sister, skyrocketed to fame with Alice Jackson's role in the hit TV drama, Santa Barbara. Bigger gigs soon followed. Marie-Alise also portrayed Millie in A Different World, Lynn Burke in Days of Our Lives, and Dr. Ellen Burgess in Port Charles.

Simone's dad, Ron Recasner, is a prominent actor, writer, producer, and casting director. With a career spanning over several decades, Ron cemented himself as a real multi-talent. He made cameos on sitcoms like Friends — he played The Doctor in "The One With Unagi" — and Dr. Neumann in Out of This World.

As Simone revealed on Instagram in June 2020, Ron loves to listen to the birds singing — and he frequently sends her recordings too. "My dad gifts me videos of birdsong most mornings. If I could go back and change my life, I wouldn't come a state and a half close to changing you," she captioned a post on June 21, 2020. She also posted one of her dad's clips the same day.