Fact Check: Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the "QAnon Shaman"?

That one's real. To be fair, though, it wasn't a long ago episode. It only aired Nov. 1, 2020, and it was meant to parody election day, which would take place just two days later. The short segment was at the start of Season 32's "Treehouse of Horror XXXI."

In it, we see Marge calling Homer while she's standing in line to vote, reminding him to cast his own vote, while he's at home in a hammock. We then cut to Homer running into the voting booth, questioning who to vote for president, before Lisa interrupts and asks how he could even be considering who to vote for at this point, knowing everything that has happened for the past four years.

"Not sure what you're talking about," Homer says, before the screen fills with a scroll of things President Trump has done since his run for the presidency in 2016, like "put children in cages," "called Mexicans rapists," "imitated disabled reporter," and "called white supremacists 'fine people.'"

Homer then casts his vote — except that it was all just a dream and he actually slept through the election. "You slept all day? You didn't vote?" Marge asks.

"Hey, how bad could it be?" Homer says.