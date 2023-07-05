Home > Entertainment > Music Nepalese Singer and Actor Robin Tamang Is Dead at 60 — What Happened? News recently broke that Nepalese singer Robin Tamang had died, but many want to know what the singer's cause of death was. Details ahead. By Joseph Allen Jul. 5 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@robintamang.official

News recently broke that Nepalese singer and actor Robin Tamang had died. The singer was best known for his starring role in the Amazon Prime series The Last Hour, and for founding the band Robin and The New Revolution. In Nepal, he is widely regarded for his influence over local music in the region.

Now, following the news that Robin Tamang died on July 4, 2023, many fans want to know what his cause of death was. Keep reading for all of the details.

What was singer Robin Tamang's cause of death?

Reports suggest that Robin died at his home, and the initial speculation seems to be that he suffered a stroke or a heart attack. No official cause of death has been released, but it does look like Robin's death was the result of a health problem as opposed to anything more nefarious. His death is still a tragedy for his many fans, especially given the fact that he was only in his early 60s.

Robin came to prominence in Nepal in the early 1990s.

Robin and The New Revolution began to gain a following in the early 1990s as they blended modern rock with Nepali folk music. After the band's success, Robin also released solo music, including his 2003 album "Mero Euta Sathi Cha," which was met with substantial acclaim when it was initially released. Robin followed up that effort with additional solo albums, including one that was named after the country he called home.

Robin collaborated with a number of other prominent Nepali musicians and international artists over the course of his career, including Adrian Pradhan, Shreya Sotang, and Kutumba. In addition to his musical work, Robin was also widely known for his contributions to the Nepali film industry. Robin primarily worked as a voiceover artist, and his skill as a singer made him a natural fit for those kinds of roles.

Robin worked throughout his career to be a kind of cultural ambassador for Nepal, and attempted to spread the music and culture of his country around the world. He did this by taking part in a wide array of music festivals, and he was also involved in various philanthropic efforts throughout his career. Typically, these efforts were focused on the environment and education.

Robin was actually born in Singapore.

Although Nepal was Robin's home for the second half of his life, he didn't actually move to the country until the mid-1990s. His father was a British army officer, which explains why he traveled so much around the Asia-Pacific region. Following the news of Robin's death, many mourned his loss, in large part because of the art that he brought to the world.