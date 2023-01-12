Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Bayview Entertainment Claustrophobic Indie Horror Flick 'Skinamarink' Will Hit Shudder in 2023 By Bianca Piazza Jan. 12 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Have you ever shut the lights, hopped into bed (as fast as your legs will let you), and stared into the black abyss? The longer you focus your weary peepers on the most distant corner of the room, the more likely you are to witness something ... move. To witness the unthinkable. Your heart will stop as you wonder if your deceitful eyes are playing tricks on you. This gut-wrenching sensation is at the heart of Kyle Edward Ball's micro-budget experimental horror film Skinamarink.

Even if you're not a bonafide horror junky, you Internet rats (hey, we identify as such) have surely heard of the moody, grainy, suffocating nightmare, which has been deemed "this generation’s Blair Witch Project." For those who don't know, TikTok-viral Canadian horror movie Skinamarink follows two small children (this is already a tactic that is sure to tug at the audience's heartstrings), who "wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished." Nope.

Kyle Edward Ball — who boasts the YouTube channel "Bitesized Nightmares" — made the indie flick on a shoestring budget of — wait for it — $15,000. To put it bluntly, Skinamarink is not a movie for everyone, and it doesn't try to be. As put by Australian movie critic and YouTuber Emma Wolfe — aka "spookyastronauts" — "It's an immersive experience that is best viewed in a dark room. Where we would usually be let off the hook by a jump scare, we're left to stare into the abyss, for sometimes minutes on end." Curious yet? Let's talk streaming.

What is Shudder?

Whether or not the divisive Skinamarink sounds like your typical go-to horror movie, you're surely intrigued — and so was the rest of the internet. See, after a few festival screenings in 2022, Skinamarink was accidentally made downloadable. Oops. Naturally, the full version of the little flick spread across the internet. Many who have already experienced the film (likely illegally) have described it as being one of the scariest movies they've ever seen.

“I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder,” Kyle Edward Ball said in a December 2022 statement, per Variety. Premiering on Jan. 13, 2023, Skinamarink's limited theatrical run will be via IFC Midnight. It will stream on Shudder "later in 2023." An exact date has not yet been announced.

Though hardcore horror fans surely know what Shudder is, the average movie-watcher may not. Owned by AMC Networks, Shudder is a premium, commercial-free streaming service that offers an extensive collection of horror, suspense, and thriller movies and TV shows.

