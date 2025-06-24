“Instrument Fails Randomly” — This ‘Skinwalker Ranch’ Bingo Card Will Have Fans Cracking Up "Dragon scowls." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 24 2025, 9:16 a.m. ET Source: History | Unsplash - @Bruno Guerrero

If you watch a long-running TV show, you'll probably notice a lot of repeatable tropes production teams will implement as part of the series' style. You can chalk it up to a show's specific aesthetic style or artistic direction. Or maybe if a specific gag or plot device is overly used, it can start to feel a lot like laziness.

But if viewers keep tuning in, it could just be that they're returning to a program because they enjoy a certain level of familiarity with that program. And it seems like The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch fans are no different, because bingo cards have been developed for it.

Here's a 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch' bingo card to use next time you're watching.

A popular online resource that features uploaded bingo cards for a variety of shows, Bingo Baker, has some dedicated to the show. The following examples sport a series of recurring segments and bits that avid viewers of the show will probably recognize.

In one of the cards, the following tropes are presented: "Skinwalkers" are explained again

Dragon is leery about digging

Dragon Scowls

Pizza Hut gets their money's worth in advertising

Someone gets irradiated

Dizzy spell

Someone says: "I've never seen anything like this before."

Misuse of the word "Phenomena"

It continues: An instrument fails randomly

An animal is mutilated/stock footage of mutilation is shown

Travis makes wildly inappropriate references

They have to call Brandon for permission to do something

Brandon has to cut off the comms to get to a meeting

"Down at homestead 1/2"

The Triangle is mentioned three times

MRI of lump in head is shown again (bonus points for zooming in on it)

And the rest of the choices are: Travis says "this meter is going nuts!"

Spooky music played in combination with everyone staring at each other

Brandon feigns genuine awe

UAP sighting

Brandon self-satisfyingly pontificates on discovering the mysteries of the universe and our place in it

"There is no scientific explanation for..."

A unhelpful eyewitness/consultant is bought in

Running

And if that particular card doesn't tickle your fancy, there's a restructured one featured on the website here as well. Additionally, the site sports Bingo Cards for scripted shows too, like this popular sitcom that gets a lot of hate. You can also check out the ones that were created by Reddit users as well: linked examples here, here, and here.

Is 'Skinwalker Ranch' a former nuclear testing site?

The team of researchers featured on the popular History channel series do indeed come across some strange phenomena during their work on the show. And there's been a ton of theories as to what could be causing these documented environmental changes.

So glad he didn't burn up in the upper atmosphere. 🤨They've been to the moon. They go by portal. It's coming out. Skinwalker Ranch has a portal. Some are underground I guess, but there are many up here, "protected" by the Pentagram. They say there's one in Grand Canyon now. — Rain Wolf (@Rainwolf566772) June 23, 2025 Source: X | @Rainwolf566772

One persistent theory that viewers of the show have discussed is that it's actually a former nuclear testing facility. Fueling this theory are studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health's reports on radiation exposures in Utah from Nevada Nuclear tests.

Furthermore, in 1990, the military declassified information pertaining to a nuclear test surveillance balloon that purportedly crashed in the area that Skinwalker Ranch is filmed. However, Redditors in this thread speculated that the ranch wasn't an area where nuclear weapons were tested.

The Skinwalker Ranch team does amazing work but doubt people understand the risk they take exploring the unknown. Sharing their ongoing research with the public is smart because it makes us part of their team to find answers — Mark (@Mark23674837492) June 23, 2025 Source: X | @Mark23674837492

But some did seem to think that perhaps remnants of nuclear testing areas in Utah have somehow persisted and seeped into the Skinwalker Ranch compound. Consequently, the strange readings the show's subjects are clocking are being caused by these irradiated zones.