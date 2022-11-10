Sky Sutton Has Honored Her Father, ‘Moonshiners’ Legend Popcorn Sutton
Discovery’s Moonshiners follows several moonshine bootleggers and their journey to create and sell illegal liquor. The concept has been criticized for portraying discreet business on national television. Despite the critiques, the show is doing exceptionally well and released Season 12 in November 2022.
The Moonshiners cast had paid homage to those who helped lead the industry long before reality TV cameras came around. Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton dominated the business in the southern states of Tennessee and North Carolina. However, Popcorn’s work got cut short when he died by suicide in 2009.
Fortunately, Popcorn’s legacy lives on via Moonshiners and his family. Before his death, Popcorn married Pam Sutton and had several children, including a son, Solomon Sutton, and a daughter, Sky Sutton. Here’s what we know about Sky Sutton and if she will appear on Moonshiners.
Who is Sky Sutton? ‘Moonshiners’ fans know her family well.
Sky and Popcorn had a distant relationship for most of her life. In a 2009 interview with Knox News, she explained that she didn’t grow up with him around. She and her mother lived in New England, and she primarily spoke to him on the phone. When Popcorn died, Sky admittedly mourned the father she never really knew.
"We hadn't been in the same room together since I was a young'un," Sky said. "I wanted to meet him, but I don't think he wanted to meet me. I think he was afraid. Who knows why?”
After Popcorn’s death, Sky created several projects around celebrating her dad’s life. In April 2008, Sky made a Blogspot page dedicated to Popcorn for those mourning the entrepreneur. Sky posted personal photos from Popcorn’s 2012 memorial event, which included a meet and greet with Moonshiners star Tim Smith.
Sky’s website also featured her April 2009 book, Daddy Moonshine. The book discusses the mark Popcorn left behind and how the moonshine business has since evolved. Sky rereleased “Daddy Moonshine” in 2022 on the book’s Facebook page, where she also posts updates on her life and Popcorn’s family.
Sky told Knox News that writing Daddy Moonshine helped her get to know her father better. However, Sky uses her personal Facebook account to share her other interests away from Popcorn, like writing, traveling, and spending time with her dogs.
Is Sky Sutton on ‘Moonshiners’?
Sky lives an everyday life and has not appeared on Moonshiners. She lived in New England for a time, though other sites linked her to Cocke County, Tenn. Sky doesn’t bother to add details like her location or job in her Facebook bio because, according to her, the “folks online have made up their minds. Facts don't matter.”
Sky’s push for privacy is likely why she’s never appeared on an episode of Moonshiners since the series premiered in 2022. Sky hasn’t discussed the show publicly, and there are no official plans for her to come on the show in future seasons.
While Sky likely doesn’t plan on representing the Sutton name anytime soon, Popcorn’s son, Solomon, is reportedly in the moonshine business and made his first appearance in the Moonshiners Season 12 premiere.
According to the episode’s description, Solomon will team up with stars Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson “to help them devise new liquor recipes and stay ahead of the competition.”
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call, text, or message the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Dial or text 988, call 1-800-273-8255, or chat via their website.