Sky Sutton Has Honored Her Father, ‘Moonshiners’ Legend Popcorn Sutton

Sky and Popcorn had a distant relationship for most of her life. In a 2009 interview with Knox News, she explained that she didn’t grow up with him around. She and her mother lived in New England, and she primarily spoke to him on the phone. When Popcorn died, Sky admittedly mourned the father she never really knew.

"We hadn't been in the same room together since I was a young'un," Sky said. "I wanted to meet him, but I don't think he wanted to meet me. I think he was afraid. Who knows why?”