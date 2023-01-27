Home > Television > Reality TV > Love After Lockup Source: WE tv Skylar's Mom Worries Nathan Will Trigger Her Daughter to Relapse on 'Love After Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 27 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Red flags, anyone? In Season 4 of Love After Lockup, fans have taken a special interest in Nathan and Skylar, a couple that just seems all wrong for each other. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Jan. 27 episode, Skylar's family worries that her past drug use could come back with Nathan in her life.

While Skylar and Nathan seem intent on making their relationship work, her friends and family aren't fans of the pair. Nathan has a serious jealous streak and Skylar isn't afraid to instigate him. Let's not even get into Skylar's tattoo on her arm of Nathan's name. But if he really is the person who could trigger Skylar into relapsing, then their relationship is in real danger.

Source: WE tv Skylar's mom has concerns about her relationship on 'Love After Lockup.'

Skylar used drugs in the past on 'Love After Lockup.'

Before she was incarcerated, Skylar abused drugs. Though she's now clean, in the Love After Lockup clip, her mom, Heather, worries that Skylar and Nathan's disagreement could send her daughter over the edge. She does admit that Nathan seems "so sweet and so pure." But Heather also reminds Skylar that it's hard to truly know who Nathan is, with this being the couple's first time exploring their relationship on the outside.

"I am seeing red flag after red flag," Heather says in the clip. "Arguing and constantly feeling like she needs to answer to him… I'm afraid it's going to push her to use again and that scares me." Heather tells Skylar her "biggest fear" right now is that Nathan might trigger her, especially since Nathan has a past with drugs himself.

'Love After Lockup' fans are quick to point out Skylar and Nathan's red flags.

Despite Skylar and Nathan's willingness to make things work upon her release, they continue to face hurdles. First, it was their date, when a male friend called Skylar and she took the call. Now, it's Skylar's mother's concerns about what the future holds for her daughter, should she stay in the relationship.

And Love After Lockup fans have taken notice of Nathan and Skylar's red flags too. One fan tweeted that both Skylar and Nathan are "emotionally abusive" toward each other. Another viewer shared their concerns over Nathan appearing "aggressive." But other fans are convinced that Skylar is the "walking red flag" in the relationship. One thing that's clear is, Skylar and Nathan have a lot to work on. Watch Love After Lockup on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.