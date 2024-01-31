Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered 'sMothered' Star Skylar Marie Has Released Several Singles — Inside Her Burgeoning Music Career 'sMothered' star Skylar Marie is a singer, actress, and entrepreneur managed by her mom, Sky. Read on for what we know about Skylar's music career. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 31 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @iamskylarmarie

TLC's hit reality show sMothered follows several mother-daughter duos whose overly close bonds deviate from the norm. In Season 5, viewers are introduced to mom Sky and daughter Skylar Marie, who are 45 and 19, respectively. The double act hails from Atlanta, Ga., and both want to make a name for themselves in the entertainment business. Their closeness borders on the unusual side, as evidenced by their similar names and the intimate activities they do together.

For example, there is one scene during the season where Sky is seen rubbing lotions on her daughter's derriere and then sniffing her underwear.

Source: TikTok / @pbsfeefee

When Sky was young, she said she wanted to be the next Beyoncé when she grew up. However, after becoming a mom, she pinned those dreams on Sky and began manifesting her new dreams of being her daughter’s “momager.” In a confessional, Sky said: “When Skylar was first born, I held her in my hands. I said, ‘This is me, all over again.’”

That said, Sky is trying her best to make her daughter Skylar Marie a star in the music industry. But how legit even is Skylar's music career? Below, we share everything we know about the singer.

Skylar Marie has a few singles out currently.

While it's unclear whether Skylar has actually secured a record deal, she does have some music released under the stage name PBS Fee Fee. Her music video "Columbian Magic" dropped in November 2023, followed by "Booty Rainbow," a parody of the Reading Rainbow theme song, in July 2023. Other tracks of Skylar Marie's include "We Outside," which was released in 2021. Although Skylar may not be on the top of the charts yet, we know momager Sky is putting her nose to the grindstone to make her daughter a hit.

Besides music videos, Skylar's YouTube channel features vlogs and makeup and skincare tutorials. Additionally, Skylar runs her own cosmetics line called Skylar Marie Cosmetics and Beauty.

Sky and Skylar also team up to make dancing videos on TikTok.