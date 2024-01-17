Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered Did Gabriella Vigorito Win Miss Connecticut? 'sMothered' Fans Want to Know Gabriella put most of her life on hold to focus on pageantry and the Miss Connecticut pageant. She wanted to win for her mom. Did Gabriella win? By Sarah Walsh Jan. 17 2024, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gabriella__vigorito

In the glitzy world of TLC's sMothered, Gabriella Vigorito and her mom, Catherine Galasso-Vigorito, are stealing the spotlight! The two have a crazy strong bond and shared dreams of pageantry. Catherine, a former Miss Connecticut USA winner, was on the path to Miss America when tragedy struck with the loss of her mother. Many fans think that Catherine is living vicariously through her daughter, but Gabriella sees it another way.

Gabriella is putting everything to the side and focusing on her goal of winning Miss Connecticut — and eventually Miss America — for her mom. The two are obsessed, doing everything from taking celery water baths to practicing pageant walks with literal flamingos!

Unfortunately, Gabriella didn't win Miss Connecticut 2023.

Despite Gabriella's unwavering dedication in the 2023 Miss Connecticut pageant, the coveted title remained just out of her reach. Instead, the winner was Karla Aponte Roque. Gabriella didn't walk away empty-handed though — she was named 4th runner-up. While the crown may not have adorned her head this time, the setback is a testament to Gabriella's resilience and determination. And it doesn't look like she's giving up anytime soon.

Despite coming in fourth place, Gabriella has high hopes for the future.

The fourth-place finish in the Miss Connecticut 2023 pageant hasn't dampened Gabriella's spirits. Instead, it has fueled her determination to vie for the crown again in the upcoming pageant. Gabriella told the New York Post, “I have been competing since I was 19 and I’ve placed as a top five finalist, but I’m not giving up on my dream to follow in mama’s footsteps and bag the same title she landed.”

Beyond her aspirations for the crown, Gabriella opens up about her desire for a romantic relationship, acknowledging the challenges of her super bond with her mom. Despite the obstacles, she remains optimistic about finding love while navigating the complexities of her unique mother-daughter relationship. Gabriella went on to say, "My mom...wants me to always be hanging out with her — no one else. When I have boyfriends, mom says we are in the ‘love triangle.'"

