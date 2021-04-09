Slip and Slide Kickball Is a Perfect TikTok Trend for the Warm Weather

Many have turned to the platform for inspiration, and for ideas on what activities are trendy. One game that users can't stop watching and attempting on their own is Slip and Slide Kickball .

TikTok has become a go-to app for people looking for fashion tips , explanation videos, or fun games that can be played with simple, everyday items.

If you're one of the users who watched videos of the water game and you then wanted to try it out for yourself, you're in luck. Read on to find out what you'll need to participate, and for more background about what it entails.

The unusual take on the classic activity was first posted on TikTok back in 2019, but it's become a viral sensation in 2021 (which can likely be chalked up to a combination of pandemic boredom and the warmer weather).

Because the game has a fairly easy set-up, a lot of users are trying to get in on the fun themselves.

Videos of people playing Slip and Slide Kickball have gone viral because many tend to fall down or wipe out completely while trying to score a homerun.

Instead of running between the bases, users must run across the slippery material and slide into a kiddie pool.

The concept behind Slip and Slide Kickball is exactly what the name suggests — players set up a diamond with slick tarps in between the bases.

The popular game is ideal for those looking to cool off during the hot summer months (or for those who are looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon).

Here's what you need in order to make your own Slip and Slide Kickball video.

There are only a few products that are absolutely essential for making your own Slip and Slide Kickball playing area. Interested players will need a wide, open space to set up the playing field and a ball to kick. The playing area is set up like a baseball diamond, but the bases are replaced with three small inflatable kiddie pools. Traditional slip and slides are set up in between the bases (but some have used long, thin pieces of tarp or plastic instead).

In order to get the field to resemble a kickball diamond, interested participants will need four strips of plastic or slip and slides to go in between the bases. After getting the tarps/slip and slides wet with a hose, a lot of players further grease up the material with dish soap.

Many adult participants have added a drinking element to their game as well (which is totally optional). In some variations of the game, the players must carry a full cup while "running" around the bases. The goal is to keep the cup as full as possible in order to raise the stakes. Of course, though many have filled their cups with alcohol, you can always fill them with another drink. Another option is to just eliminate this element altogether.