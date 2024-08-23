Home > Human Interest The 'Snapped: Behind Bars' Season 2 Trailer Is Here, and These Women Are Not Messing Around (EXCLUSIVE) "I should be punished for my part. Right is right, and wrong is wrong." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 23 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: NBCUniversal

In August 2004, Snapped premiered on Oxygen with the story of Celeste Beard, a woman serving two consecutive 40-year life sentences for her involvement in the death of her second husband. It's a complicated story filled with twists and turns that would later become a hallmark of the series. More than 600 episodes of Snapped have aired, which means more than 600 women could have ended up in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Of the hundreds of women whose darkest deeds have been put on full display, a handful have been given the opportunity to tell their side of the story. In Snapped: Behind Bars, we reconnect with a few of the ladies featured on the show over the years. The Snapped: Behind Bars Season 2 trailer promises to deliver some shocking reveals, and Distractify has an exclusive look.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Snapped: Behind Bars' Season 2 trailer has us on the edge of our seats.

Of all the "Where are they now" pieces available in the world, none are more gripping than catching up with the women from Snapped. The Season 2 trailer highlights women who maintain their innocence and some who are brutally honest about their situations at the time. "I felt like I didn't have any other choice," shares one.

Through jailhouse interviews, recreations of crime scenes, and archival photos, these women provide an insight into what was happening at that time in their lives. Some show remorse while others point the finger at someone else. At least one inmate believes she is getting exactly what she deserves. "I should be punished for my part," she says. "Right is right, and wrong is wrong." The one thread that connects them all is the desire to change things, if they could.

Article continues below advertisement