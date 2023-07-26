Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok It's That Easy! A Person Sneaks a 20 Chicken Nugget Meal Into the Movies in a viral video, a man shows his method of sneaking in a 20-piece chicken nugget meal into the movie theaters and folks applaud his efforts. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 26 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@austinnye2

Picture it: You go to the movies and hit the concession stand. You purchase a pack of candy, a large soda, popcorn, and a tray of nachos. The cashier says that your total is $55. With that in mind, it’s about time we call a spade a spade. Snacks and other food items at the movie theaters are ridiculously expensive.

That said, some folks have resulted to using various methods to cut the cost of movie theater expenses — from having theater memberships to scoping out coupons for use. However, one person on TikTok has decided to take things to the highest level by sneaking in a 20-piece chicken nugget meal (with all the fixings) into a movie. And of course, social media is eating it up. Here’s the lowdown.

A person sneaks a 20-piece chicken nugget meal into the movies.

Ain’t no shame in his game! In a July 15, 2023, TikTok video, creator Austin Nye @austinnye2 shared a video of his tactics of sneaking in a 20-piece chicken nugget meal into the movie theaters. The video caption reads: “Too easy.”

As the video starts, you see a McDonald’s 20-piece chicken nugget meal with french fries and a variety of sauces in a Tupperware container. The text in the video reads: “Sneaking a 20-piece with fries into the movie.”

As the video progresses, a man is seen walking toward the movie theater and he lifts his jacket to show the imprint of where his food is hidden. In the next frame, we see the movie theater screen and the man and a friend sitting in the movie theater.

The friend has a few packages of candy while the man has his meal in his lap and lifts the Tupperware top and closest as the video concludes.

TikTok users share that they’ve been doing this for years and understand Austin’s actions.

If you’re a frequent movie theater attendee, you likely know that Austin’s video is quite the norm. Simply put, some folks don’t have the time to spend a dinner bill on snacks at the theater. So, people don't have any qualms about taking food into the theaters.

“I put my food in a blanket tbh just neatly fold it every time you go in and boom they don’t care,” one user shared. “Me and my friend snuck a whole key lime pie into a movie once, plates and everything,” another person said.

“I still sneak in theater boxes of candy on the off chance I go, their prices are ridiculous,” another user chimed in. Interestingly, theaters are known to have strict rules when it comes to bringing in outside food. However, many people in the comment section expressed that some theaters have relaxed their rules. On the flip side, one person shared that you can’t be told not to bring food into a theater without a sign being present.

