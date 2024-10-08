Home > Entertainment Fans Are Mad at the Snoopy Weekly Twitter Account for Apparently Endorsing Trump Snoopy Weekly's Twitter account disappeared following a Trump endorsement. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 8 2024, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: X/@SnoopyWeekly, @AGoldmund

If you were one of the fans of Snoopy cartoons who thought that you could get through 2024 without seeing Snoopy interact with the presidential election, you were wrong. A major controversy is brewing over the now-deleted Twitter account Snoopy Weekly, which usually cartoons about the fictional cartoon dog.

More recently, though, that account shared a post that seemed to be a pretty explicit political endorsement, which alienated many of the people who follow it. Here's what we know about the controversy and how it started.

Let's dive in to the Snoopy Weekly Trump controversy.

The controversy around Snoopy Weekly started for a pretty obvious reason: The page decided to announce in October of an election year that it would be endorsing Donald Trump for president. "More take home pay, a secure border, and a government that prioritizes prosperity for its tax paying citizens rather than illegal immigrants," a post on the account apparently said.

"This election season, @snoopyweekly proudly endorses Donald J. Trump for President of the United States," the post continues. "Kamala Harris may have 'come from a middle-class family,' but this account is run by an actual middle-class family. We started this profile last year as a distraction from the difficult economic times, with the hope of bringing happiness to others who were going through the same. We want better for our family and our great country. Make America Great Again."

Following the endorsement, Snoopy Weekly faced a backlash from users who were either upset that the account had endorsed Trump because they were voting for Harris, or upset that the account had decided to get political at all. DailySnoopys, a rival account that is more left-leaning, has called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, so it seems like politics may be hard to avoid in your Snoopy content this year.

Hey @Snoopyweekly - just because it was deleted doesn’t mean it doesn’t live on the internet forever.



Lawyer up, @Snoopy ! Get that blue check cash! pic.twitter.com/0wLhWfVEQT — Drew Morton @damorton.bsky.social (@thecinemadoctor) October 6, 2024

"The October Surprise is Snoopyweekly going MAGA," one person wrote on X. "For those outside the Snoopy community, snoopyweekly recently made an aggressive fascistic push. dailysnoopys is the way to go," another person wrote on the platform. It's unclear what the people behind Snoopy Weekly thought their endorsement would do, but the backlash seems to have led them to delete their account.

Snoopy has recently become a more popular cultural figure.

Although Snoopy never totally goes away, the Peanuts dog has recently seen a resurgence in popularity thanks in part to his adoption by Gen Z. That may explain why so many accounts have managed to make their names on regularly sharing Snoopy content, including Snoopy Weekly.