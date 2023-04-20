Home > Television > Snowfall Source: Getty Images A 'Snowfall' Spinoff Show Is In Development -- Here's Everything We Know! 'Snowfall' may be coming to an end after six seasons, but a spinoff show currently in development! By D.M. Apr. 19 2023, Published 9:54 p.m. ET

It’s been an intense six seasons of Snowfall, and now the hit crime drama is coming to an end. And while fans may be saddened by the conclusion of the popular show, they can rest assured knowing that a spinoff is officially in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

The first inception of Snowfall, which started in 2017, chronicled the turbulent dealings of a drug empire run by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris). Throughout the series, viewers witnessed Franklin’s tumultuous journey from a convenience store clerk to a ruthless drug dealer. The Los Angeles-based show also stars Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Michael Hyatt, and Gail Bean.

Source: Getty Images Damson Idris attends the "Snowfall" Season 5 Finale

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Damson gushed over the series finale, promising viewers a great ending. “I think the fans are just going to really enjoy it,” he said. He went on to compare Snowfall to The Wire, suggesting that the two would be in competition for the title of “greatest crime show.”

Despite the end of Franklin’s role in the fictional crime world, Snowfall is getting a spinoff. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

Article continues below advertisement

Gail Bean is set to lead the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff!

When Snowfall premiered on FX six years ago, the show became an instant hit and its series finale has received just as much anticipation. According to Parrot Analytics, the demand for the popular crime drama is over 24 times higher than the average demand for any other American show. Now, fans will be able to dive deeper into South Central’s street life in the upcoming spinoff.

Source: Getty Images Gail Bean attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Article continues below advertisement

On March 29, Deadline announced that a Snowfall spinoff series was in the early stages of development. The to-be-named show will not be completely different than the original inception of the popular FX show. However, the series will star Gail’s character, Wanda Bell-Simon’s, the wife of Franklin’s right-hand man, Leon.

Wanda’s story is set to begin where the flagship series ends. The show will start at the end of the crack epidemic, which made way for the rise of gangster rap and the notorious Bloods and Crips street gangs. FX has yet to announce plans to include additional cast members from Snowfall in the upcoming spinoff, but several of the show’s producers are set to return for the new project.

Article continues below advertisement

No release date has been set for the ‘Snowfall’ spinoff.

Fans anxiously waiting to watch Wanda’s adventures in the Snowfall spinoff, may be hanging on for some time, as FX has yet to announce a planned release date. However, Gail is excited about her next starring role. In a February interview with HuffPost, the Georgia-born actor stopped short of discussing the Snowfall spinoff but suggested that she was still waiting for her “breakout role.”

Source: Getty Images Damson Idris and Gail Bean attend FX's 'Snowfall' Season 5 Premiere