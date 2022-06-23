Netflix's 'Snowflake Mountain' Has a Cash Prize That Will Make You Want to Sign up for the Show

Snowflake Mountain is all about giving privileged millennials a taste of what it means to survive on their own, with an insane twist, of course. The contestants are stripped of their electronics, running water, and all the basic necessities needed to live comfortably in the wilderness. Whew, chile!

While it doesn’t meet our criteria of a good time, it does give the contestants a reality check. Not to mention, a big prize is up for grabs. So, what does the Snowflake Mountain prize consist of? Here’s the 4-1-1.