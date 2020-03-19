These Social Distancing Pros Are Showing Us How It's Done

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, one of the most important things we can do to make sure we don't contribute to that spread is social distancing. The CDC reports that the virus can spread between two people within a distance of about six feet.

So, people all over the globe are practicing safe social distancing. Socializing is so important for our mental health and general wellbeing, so many have figured out creative ways to still get their time in with friends and loved ones.