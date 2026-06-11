The Social Reckoning Is Technically Not a Sequel to 'The Social Network' 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong will be taking on the role of Mark Zuckerberg. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 11 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

Facebook launched in 2004 and forever changed society. Admittedly, Myspace walked so Facebook could run, and it stands to reason that if Mark Zuckerberg's company hadn't taken off the way it did, a different social media platform would. Still, Facebook's meteoric rise captured the world's attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Therefore, it's unsurprising that The Social Network, a film about Facebook's founding, dominated theaters when it was released in 2010. Now, a whopping 16 years later, we may finally be getting a sequel.

Source: Sony Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'The Social Network' sequel?

Technically not a sequel, The Social Reckoning is considered a "companion piece" to The Social Network film, according to Wikipedia. It is expected to hit US movie theaters on October 9, 2026.

Presumably, the 2026 film is not officially being called a sequel, since it doesn't entirely continue the same story as The Social Network. It also features an entirely new cast and has an unrelated, standalone plot. The Social Reckoning seems to take place in the same universe as the original film, rather than be the next step in its chapter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sony Pictures

What is 'The Social Reckoning' about?

Based on real events, The Social Reckoning will center around former Facebook employee Frances Haugen as she acts as a whistleblower and shares company secrets with reporter Jeff Horwitz.

Article continues below advertisement

The resulting expose sparked a public debate about Big Tech as a whole and social media's role in our society. Elements such as user privacy, misinformation, free speech, and young people's self-esteem remain points of discussion on this topic.

Source: Sony Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

Who has been cast in 'The Social Reckoning?'

The Social Reckoning features a star-studded and accolade-ridden cast. Frances will be played by Mikey Madison, who boasts an Oscar win, thanks to her performance in Anora. Meanwhile, Jeff will be portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, who has earned two Emmys for The Bear.

Interestingly, Jeremy Strong, of Emmy-winning Succession fame, will be taking on the role of Mark Zuckerberg. This comes as a surprise to a lot of fans, given that Jesse Eisenberg portrayed the Facebook CEO in The Social Network, in what was arguably his breakout performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Sony Pictures

Per ScreenRant, Jesse revealed that he believes he's grown out of the character. The actor shared, "When you play a character, you feel, at some point, you've grown into something else." That said, he has nothing but faith in the film. Jesse stated, "It's a really wonderful movie. I'm friends with Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be."

Article continues below advertisement

Making the notorious character his own, Jeremy stated, per Yahoo, "I'm approaching it like I approach everything else with empathy and objectivity, with care." He also echoed Jesse's faith in the film with, "I'm utterly fascinated by the material. It's one of the greatest scripts I've ever read."

Source: Sony Pictures