Wondering About 'Love Island USA' Star Sol Dean's Ethnicity? We've Got You! A new bombshell entered the villa in episode 6. By Niko Mann Published June 9 2026, 5:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @itssoll/

Season 8 of Love Island USA began on Jun 8, 2026, and it already has fans hooked on the reality TV show. The dating competition show added three new cast members, or bombshelles, to the cast in the sixth episode — Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry, and Sol Dean. Sol is a model from Orange, Calif., and after the beautiful bombshell made her way into the villa, fans want to know about her ethnicity.

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She told Voyage LA back in 2024 in addition to modeling, she is also into writing, painting, and music. "I am a creative," she said. "I do fashion modeling, painting, writing, and singing. I specialize in music and fashion, doing runway, ECOM, and print work."

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Fans are curious about 'Love Island USA' star Sol Mýa's ethnicity.

Sol is a 24-year-old Black model from Orange, Calif. She also lived in Chicago and credits her father, who was a poet, for her creativity and entrance into the entertainment industry. "Since a child, my father taught me how to sing and act," said the model. "Where that led me to a passion in the entertainment industry. Started off doing talent shows since 1st grade to get more comfortable in the public eye with expressing myself."

Sol added that she began writing her own music in high school after being inspired by her dad. "Began writing my own music in my junior year of high school," she continued. "Inspired once again by my father being a poet. He helped me understand what I was feeling and was able to help me express it through my writing." She added she learned to play the cello, violin, and bass, and she and her brother often performed our skits growing up.

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Bombshell Sol is TEA asf!!! Corbin, Gabriel and Bryce head definitely turning #Loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/3KW8fX9wtU — TheCutestKimmy👅 (@symply_kimm) June 8, 2026

Sol noted that one of her favorite memories growing up was listening to oldies in the car with her dad. "My father playing oldies in the car teaching me a classic duet by Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack," she recalled. "A lot of great fond memories to look back at and see how it shaped me into the woman I am today."

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Sol from 'Love Island USA' season 8 has Instagram.

If you are a fan of one of Love Island USA's newest bombshells, you can find Sol on Instagram with the handle @itssoll. The model has several pictures on her page that show her modeling, and she also has pictures of her family on her Instagram page.

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Sol shared a post for her dad on Instagram that detailed their celebration for his 50th. "Happy beloved birthday, Papa," she wrote. "Glad I got to share many laughs and take you to try a bunch of restaurants. 50 Blessed years we celebrated yesterday, thank you for everything you’ve done in my life, thank you for being my best friend. I love you forever and always!"