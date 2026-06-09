Season 8 of 'Love Island' Has a New Bombshell Named Caleb, and Fans Want to Know Who He Is Interestingly, Caleb is friends with another South Carolina resident who is a reality TV star in his own right. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 9 2026, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @calebbmcdaniell

Season 8 of Love Island is in full swing, and fans can't get enough of the romances and shenanigans! As usual, the series has been shaking things up with a slew of bombshells thrown into the mix.

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Well, the show has teased three new entries into the villa, and viewers are making early assessments. Arguably, the soon-to-be Love Island resident who is grabbing the most attention is Caleb McDaniel. See who he is and what fans are saying about the show's newest star.

Source: Instagram / @calebbmcdaniell

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Meet 'Love Island' Season 8's newest bombshell, Caleb.

Based on Caleb's social media, we've learned that he's 21 years old, from Charleston, South Carolina, and, inexplicably, still has a Yahoo email account.

Interestingly, Caleb is friends with another South Carolina resident who is a reality TV star in his own right. Caleb's Instagram features photos with none other than Jimmy Presnell, of Love Is Blind and Perfect Match fame. Given that Jimmy walked away from Love Is Blind widely considered a villain, and left Perfect Match single after a roller-coaster relationship, we sincerely hope he hasn't given Caleb any dating reality show advice.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @calebbmcdaniell

Aside from the rather random Jimmy connection, Caleb's social media is filled with beach photos, fitness content, and outings with friends. It also appears that Caleb is a baseball player who has been heavily involved in the sport since he was young.

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Fans are unhappy with the newest 'Love Island' bombshells.

Love Island teased Caleb's entry into the villa alongside two other future castmates. In an X post captioned, "New bombshells tomorrow. Who should be scared?" social media revealed photos of Caleb, Jen, and Sol.

New 💣 Bombshells 💣 TOMORROW 💣



Who should be scared?! #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/KjSDk5y0B9 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) June 8, 2026 Source: X / @loveislandusa

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Unfortunately for the reality TV show, fans' reactions aren't really what we assume producers were going for. One person asked, "Can we get a redo?" Another wondered, "Oh, they said the villa was looking too urban." A third person echoed, "Did y'all pick them from Trump’s cabinet? What the h--l is this s--t?"

Luckily for Caleb, he seems to be the only bombshell anyone is remotely excited about. One person wrote, "Only one who looks decent is the boy." Another agreed, "Caleb is the only one moving me." A third person referenced the fictional series The Boys with the rather apt assessment of, "Caleb looks like Homelander."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @theboystv

Adding to fans' ire is the fact that Sean left, and Caleb is seemingly taking his place. In an Instagram post teasing Caleb's entry into the villa, the comments section has been flooded with requests to bring Sean back instead.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @loveislandusa

Requests such as, "Begging y'all to bring Sean back as a bombshell," "Y'all couldn’t keep Sean for these?? Ya'll played!," and "Please bring Sean back. He was so genuine. Give him another chance. ... He doesn’t deserve this." Some people even threatened Love Island's streaming service, Peacock, with, "Nah, put my man Sean back on my screen, or my subscription is finished."