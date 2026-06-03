'Love Island USA' Star Olandria Just Relased the Song of the Summer "Can’t wait for a Nic dance remix." By Niko Mann Published June 3 2026, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of the dating show Love Island USA on Peacock are excited about the new song by former cast member Olandria Carthen. The song, "Ola Doll Anthem," dropped just in time for summer on the reality TV star's YouTube page on June 2, 2026, and a video for the song features a special guest that fans will be thrilled to see. Olandria told Ebony magazine that she was asked to be on the reality dating show three times before she accepted because she wanted to be more secure before introducing herself.

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"Thank goodness I waited before I decided to say yes because I waited to understand who Olandria was," she said. "I didn't want to introduce Olandria until I fully knew who she was first." After she felt more comfortable, the TV personality joined the show and went on to date Love Island USA co-star Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe. The couple appears to still be together, as Nic popped up in the video for "Ola Doll Anthem," and according to fans, the song is fire.

Source: Instagram

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'Love Island USA' star Olandria released her song "Ola Doll Anthem" in June 2026.

Olandria dropped her new song "Ola Doll Anthem" on YouTube on June 2, and one fan noted on X, "It's giving summer anthem." The track is a rap song, and it features a lot of twerking as Olandria and her friends clap their behinds on a boat. Nic even pops up in the video a few times, and in one shot, he is on a jet ski with Olandria.

The reality TV star also shared the video on X. The video was captioned, "Put your hands up if you a bad b---h! #OlaDollAnthem now on YouTube! Will be on all platforms later this week."

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Put your hands up if you a bad b*tch! #OlaDollAnthem🎀 now on YouTube! Will be on all platforms later this week 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/kQWIzRoyJH — Olandria♡ (@LashaeAsh) June 3, 2026

One fan replied on X, "Hell yeah. Can’t wait for a Nic dance remix." Love Island USA Season 8 kicked off on June 2, and Olandria has some sage advice for the new cast as they navigate fame. "My goodness, you have to have thick skin," she said. "Reality TV doesn’t always paint us in the best light, and you have to be okay with what comes with that."

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"So I took advantage of my own narrative, and was like, ‘You know what, what you guys saw is not even half the person that I am, and it’s only a snippet, so I’m gonna show you who I really am and what I truly stand for.’ I just took my own narrative and ran with it," she added. "And I’ve got so many people who actually went from disliking me to actually supporting me and my overall message; that’s what it’s all about."

AWWW Olandria looks so good !! and Nic looks so happy for her and in love!! my girl is having such an amazing day!!🥹🫶🏾💕 #OLADAY pic.twitter.com/hUBM4RihVT — Elle🖤🎀 (@Nappturalbella) May 30, 2026