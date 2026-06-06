Kayda From 'Love Island' Has Been Labeled a "Mean Girl" — Is There Truth to the Claims? "Skipping all the Kayda edits because the people who know her in NH [New Hampshire] don't F with her at all." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated June 6 2026, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Season 8 of Love Island has only just begun, but viewers are already speaking out about Kayda Bosse's "mean girl" vibes. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that someone who claims to have gone to high school with the reality TV star has been sharing some tea.

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Some say it's too early in the season to judge anyone just yet. Others claim that there's a clear pattern to Kayda's behavior — and that side of the internet is bringing receipts! See what those who claim to be in the know are saying about Kayda.

Source: Peacock

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The Kayda from 'Love Island' is a mean girl claims, explained.

There are a few clips on the internet that don't exactly make Kayda look like an angel, and more and more clips are popping up as this becomes a trend.

One such X post is captioned, "Melanie, I'm gonna need you to stay away from Kayda, because she just might be a psychopath." It includes two clips put together — one in which Kayda body shames someone, and the other video shows the reality TV star getting into a physical fight with somebody.

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Melanie imma need you to stay away from Kayda cos she just might be a psychopath #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/popbnDS7gV — the scientist2.0||in the villa🤍🏝️ (@valerietakess) June 5, 2026 Source: X / @valerietakess

The comments section on the post was split pretty evenly between defending Kayda and agreeing with the OP. One person wrote, "You can kinda just look at Kayda and tell she’s not nice." Someone else argued, "Kayda hasn’t done anything to anyone in that villa, but for some reason people are being weird about her."

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In another anti-Kayda post, a TikToker who claims to have gone to high school with her uploaded a clip of herself scrolling. The text overlay read, "POV: Skipping all the Kayda edits because the people who know her in NH [New Hampshire] don't F with her at all." For the record, the "POV" video was of her face, so it clearly wasn't shot from her point of view. The clip was captioned, "Biggest mean girl in Manchester."

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Interestingly, the comments section on TikTok seemed to be a lot more pro-Kayda than X was. One person wrote, "We don’t care what she did in high school." Another pointed out, "You don’t F with her, but you’re willing to use her name for clout for the next six weeks?" A third referenced the aforementioned clip of a physical altercation with, "I fear she didn’t slap some of y'all hard enough."

Kayda is possibly being bullied on 'Love Island.'

As mentioned, Love Island's latest season really just started, so it truly is too soon to tell whether or not she's a mean girl, but in a twist of events, Kayda may be dealing with being on the other end of mean girl behavior.

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Source: Peacock

Apparently, many of Kayda's Love Island castmates just can't seem to get her name right. Melanie famously called her "Katie," and some of the girls referred to her as "Koda."

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Now i think Melanie purposely saying Kayda's name wrong ..🤔🤔



Love island USA

season 8 pic.twitter.com/i5GLnt0pGl — Movie.Guru (@ThatmovieGuru) June 5, 2026 Source: X / @ThatmovieGuru