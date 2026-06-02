'Love Island' Contestant Beatriz Is a Paralympian — Here's What Happened to Her Leg "I love that I can be a help and an advocate, even for people who are able-bodied." By Ivy Griffith Published June 2 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @bhatz_track

For the contestants on Love Island, a wide variety of backgrounds are normal. People come from all walks of life, from the mundane to the truly bizarre. But every now and then, a contestant comes along who is truly fascinating and has lived a life that inspires others. Enter: Beatriz Hatz.

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A Paralympian known for her athleticism and grit, Beatriz won hearts around the world long before she was invited to compete on Love Island Season 8. Here's what we know about what happened to her leg and how she became a Paralympic star.

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What happened to 'Love Island' contestant Beatriz's leg?

Beatriz has everything you'd expect in a Love Island star. She's got a booming career, an intriguing personality, and the kind of looks that turn heads wherever she goes. But Beatriz has far more than that; she has a story.

However, as it turns out, nothing "happened" to her leg, as such. She was born with a birth defect that required amputation at a young age. In her Team USA Paralympics bio, Beatriz notes that she was "Born without a fibula in her right leg, which resulted in the limb being amputated below the knee."

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In an interview with Amplitude Magazine, Beatriz notes that she's proud to "represent the disabled community." She added, “I really don’t like pity and I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh I feel so bad for you.' Don’t feel bad for me. I can do everything you can do. I just like proving them wrong. I don’t showboat about it … It just makes me feel good that I represent the disabled community that way."

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Beatriz is a star in the Paralympics.

A combination of her skill as a professional athlete and her determination made her the perfect fit for TEAM USA's Paralympics track team. While speaking with Amplitude, Beatriz mused that she's had to overcome people's perceptions, sharing, "The kid in the lane next to me will kind of make a face like, ‘Oh, it’s the kid with one leg. I don’t have to worry about her. By the end of the race I have to gain respect, I don’t automatically have it. Once I beat somebody they kind of let themselves back.”

According to her bio, Beatriz is a well-rounded individual who also enjoys snowboarding, painting and drawing. In her quest to improve her athletic career, Beatriz has earned the accolade of the 2018 U.S. Paralympics Track & Field High School Female Athlete of the Year.

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In 2024, ahead of the Summer Paralympics, Beatriz spoke with Interview Magazine to discuss her journey to the Paralympics and what it means to be an advocate for others like her. She shared, "I got bullied growing up, and I know what that’s like for other kids. And out in public, I’ll see a little kid who’s got a prosthetic, and I’ll immediately walk over, even if I’m wearing pants, and say, 'Hey, you’re just like me. Look, I have one, too.'"