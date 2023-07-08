Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok This Woman Ordered a Summer Solstice Cake and Failed Miserably but at Least It Was Funny! A woman ordered a summer solstice cake and failed miserably. Luckily, she was able to look on the bright side. Read the full story on the cake fail! By Pretty Honore Jul. 8 2023, Published 7:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@appalachian.oregonian

Life is full of surprises. After all, as a wise man named Bob Ross, once said: There are no mistakes, just happy surprises. Even though we can’t change the weather, we can find the silver lining!

When things didn’t go according to plan for TikTok user @appalachian.oregonian, she didn’t fuss or fret. And in the end, she was rewarded for it. Read on for details on the summer solstice cake fail that had TikTok in stitches!

This woman’s attempt to order a summer solstice cake failed miserably! But at least it was funny.

In a TikTok video with more than 750,000 views as of this writing, @appalachian.oregonian explained that she was preparing to celebrate the summer solstice when hilarity ensued.

The TikToker had the bright idea to order a custom cake from an Oregon grocery store by way of the website’s pickup service. “I ordered a cake and it was supposed to say ‘Happy Summer Solstice B----es,’” the TikTok user explained.

“And I ordered it online and I put in like some flowers and I picked out my colors and it was like $15 for like a little cake through Freddy’s,” she recalled. “I get an email confirmation and then I get a text that’s like, ‘Oh, we started working on your cake,’ and then I get a text like, ‘Oh, your cake is ready to pick up!’”

Although she had already gotten the cake for a pretty good deal, she got even more of a discount when she arrived at the store. “I go down to the Fred Meyer and there’s some teenager behind the counter who, bless his heart, has no idea what’s going on,” @appalachian.oregonian said. “And he’s like, ‘I don’t know what happened, we can’t find your cake.’”

Amid the confusion, she looked for her receipt to confirm that she was at the right location. Lo and behold, she wasn’t the one who made the mistake. Instead, it was the store's.

So what happened to the summer solstice cake?

“I pull up the confirmation email and make sure I’m not an idiot and didn’t go to the wrong Fred Meyers because that’s entirely possible. This time, that’s not what happened,” the TikToker went on.

Despite the mix-up, @appalachian.oregonian was more than happy to wait until the following day to pick up the cake. She added: “So I’m like 'Hey, it’s no big deal, I don’t even need it until tomorrow. Can I just put the order in again and then pick it up tomorrow?'”

However, the grocery store employee tried his best to rectify the situation. Instead of making her wait, the teenage boy offered her a free cake. The catch? He’d have to decorate it. “Bless his little heart. He tried his damnedest,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

