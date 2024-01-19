Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Stranger Swipes Bite of Man's Burrito Through Open Car Window While He's Inside Store A man regretted leaving his truck window open after a stranger took the opportunity to take a big chomp of his burrito. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 19 2024, Published 9:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tripod4e

It can feel downright tragic whenever you're looking forward to a meal and then someone or something happens that totally ruins it and prevents you from enjoying it: whether it's because the family cat decided to get their grubby fangs and paws all up in it, or you dropped it on the floor/ground, it's a heart sinking feeling.

One that was sadly captured in a viral TikTok uploaded by a user on the platform who goes by Tripod (@tripod4e) who really sounded like he was excited to dig into his burrito...only to discover that someone stuck their hand into the open window of his whip to grab his food and take a bite when he walked into a liquor store to grab some beer after work.

"I came to the liquor store to get some Modelos cause I just got off from work, but I'm an idiot, I left my window open, and when I opened the door I noticed that someone took a bite of my burrito. Ugh, I really hate Bakersfield. Look, they took a big bite of my burrito."

He writes in a text overlay of the video, "Left my window down at Bakersfield and someone took a bite of my burrito." This isn't the first time strange vehicular-related situations have gone viral from the Bakersfield, California area. In 2022, a woman stated that she ordered a ride via Lyft, only to be greeted by a shirtless man riding a rickshaw.

Commenters who saw the video couldn't help but crack a smile at Tripod's misfortune: "I never laughed so hard" Another quipped, "It was the Bakersfield Burrito Bandit."

Apparently this is a fairly common occurrence, as one TikToker wrote that they've seen this while they were browsing TikTok as well: "This is the second video I have seen happen to someone and let me tell you after the first one I NEVER leave my window down with food in my front seat"

Source: TikTok | @tripod4e

However, there were folks who had some valid questions about the nature of the burrito bite like why would someone just take a bite of the burrito and not grab all of it: "Why wouldn’t they just take the whole thing at that point? Lol"

For other folks, they believed this to be a regional issue: "Another reason Ima never trust ANY1 from Fresno or Bakersfield," one person wrote. Another said: "Not me thinking “there’s no way” then hearing him say hes in Bakersfield and thinking 'yeah that makes sense now'"

And then there were TikTokers who sympathized with Tripod: "The devastation in his voice," someone penned. Another replied, "Lol I really needed a random video like this today."

Source: TikTok | @tripod4e

November of 2023 saw other food-related thefts occur in Bakersfield – local news outlet KBAK reported several food trucks were broken into. However, the burglars seemed more interested in appliances and equipment in the trucks, like a generator that was taken from someone's burger business.

The vendors seemed intent on staying in the area despite the break-ins, but the thefts sound costly: "They stole generators, they stole power washers and some ice chests, they knew exactly what they were doing," Bonnie Quinonez, a business partner who helped operate the Brickyard location of the lunch trucks in the area.

She added, "It's not going to deter us, we’re here for the long haul, we’re Bakersfield natives, we love downtown, and so we’re not going to let them win...Even more important for our food truck vendors, this is their livelihood. Now they have to take revenue and profit and things they would put away for savings and retirement, and they have to replace the items that were stolen from them"

Source: TikTok | @tripod4e

Another burrito thief went viral a few months again on Reddit, too. user @squishlov3r posted a picture to the r/Target sub that showed a note from a coworker who notified the store's burrito thief that they licked all of the burritos they have apparently been nabbing from the refrigerator and eating when they thought no one was looking.

Users on the app were quick to offer up solutions of their own on how to combat the food stealer, like this one person who share their own work anecdote who wrote: "Had a friend whose sandwiches were being stolen every day for a week .....he put cut up ghost peppers in his sandwich last day they took his food lol"