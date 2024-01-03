Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Guy Hires Ridiculously Committed Christmas Carolers to Follow His Mom Around All Day A guy hired Christmas Carolers to follow his mom around all day, and TikTokers were blown away at the troupe's commitment. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 3 2024, Published 8:52 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kurttocci

TikTok user Kurt Tocci (@kurttocci) wanted to spread some Christmas cheer to a very special person, arguably a person who is probably the most special individual in a lot of our lives: his mother.

And he decided that the best way to do that would be to tap into a heartwarming source of where many people find that the magic of the holiday season lies: and that's in embracing classic traditions, like caroling.

But with the hustle and bustle of modern life, sitting at home and hoping for a troupe of singers to pass by so you can enjoy some Yuletide tunes isn't exactly doable for a lot of folks, which is a reality of life Kurt probably appreciated.

So he decided to help his Mama experience the fullest possible joy of Christmas by making sure she got her fill of as much caroling as she could possibly get: by hiring a troupe of singers dressed in maximum Oliver Twist time period attire to follow her around for an entire day and regale her with the iconic songs — no matter where she was.

"I hired a group of carolers to follow my mom around all day," a text overlay at the beginning of the video reads as he opens the door to reveal the four singers who, from the jump, appear to be entirely committed to the gig, which is proven in no time as the next portion of the video shows the carolers walking through the halls of what appears to be Kurt's mother's workplace.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas," they sing as they search for Kurt's mother, who he captures just learning about the holiday prank with a smile on her face as they continue to regale her with the track.

She laughs as she looks into the camera and then back to the troupe's clear acapella talent, but the at-work singing ambush wasn't the only stop on Kurt's caroling prank express: the video then transitions to his mom coming home from work and seeing the carolers in her home.

She asks if they would like to "stay for dinner," to which Kurt points to her and replies, "You joke but they're gonna follow you all day." "What?" she says, still laughing about it. The video then cuts to his mother driving a three-row vehicle, Kurt is sitting in the front seat and recording the back seats of the whip: there the carolers are, singing "Jingle Bells."

Kurt's mother asks them to keep it down for a bit as she attempts to place an order in the drive-thru, but they only partially oblige her request and instead launch into a rendition of "Silent Night."

Next up is her walking through the aisles of the supermarket where it still looks like she's taking the joke in good spirits as the carolers sing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," which continued as they left the store. The clip shows Kurt's mom pushing her cart through the parking lot as the carolers continue to sing about Rudolph.

The next portion of the video shows her preparing dinner at home as the carolers stand behind her and continue to sing." The video ends with him wishing his mom a "Merry Christmas" as she smiles at the camera — if it got on her nerves at any point, she did a pretty good job of not letting it show.

Commenters who saw the clip were impressed at the carolers' commitment to the gag. One person wrote: "whatever you paid them, they deserve double," they said.

