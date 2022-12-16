Gotta Go Fast! Will Netflix's Animated Series 'Sonic Prime' Get Renewed for Season 2?

With his super speed and impressive combat skills, Sega's spiky, blue mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, has graced our evolving screens since 1991. After iterations featuring an armadillo, a rabbit, and a dog were reviewed, the Japanese video game company settled on a spunky anthropomorphic hedgehog — one who was birthed to rival the likes of a certain Italian plumber. You know the one.

The esteemed mascot has been the star of dozens of video games since the early '90s, not to mention a handful of TV shows and star-studded movies.