Bottle Caps Are the Key to Hyper Training in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

There's no shortage of items available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that can be used to help you build the best team in the game — but even some of the most experienced trainers can get tired of the grinding it takes to fully perfect a Pokémon's EVs and IVs.

Thankfully, there's one specific item in the game that can help you build a great team: bottle caps. Here's everything you need to know about the innocuous item, including how to get them and what they do.