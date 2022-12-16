Bottle Caps Are the Key to Hyper Training in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
There's no shortage of items available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that can be used to help you build the best team in the game — but even some of the most experienced trainers can get tired of the grinding it takes to fully perfect a Pokémon's EVs and IVs.
Thankfully, there's one specific item in the game that can help you build a great team: bottle caps. Here's everything you need to know about the innocuous item, including how to get them and what they do.
What are bottle caps? Why you need this item in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
If you happen to pick up a bottle cap in one of the various PokéBalls scattered around the Paldea region, then you may be wondering what's so important about the simple object. Though it may seem unassuming (and even a bit worthless), bottle caps are actually one of the most valuable items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, especially if you have any plans of hyper training your Pokémon.
A bottle cap can be traded with a specific NPC outside of the Montenevera Pokémon Center. The speech bubble above his head will read "Hyper Training! Get it here!"
With a bottle cap, you can have that NPC perfect one specific stat for a Pokémon on your team. By doing this, you can greatly increase the power of the Pokémon on your team — though you'll have to have enough bottle caps to do it.
Alternatively, if you happen to find a gold bottle cap, you can perfect all six stats for a Pokémon in one go. That being said, gold bottle caps are much more rare than regular bottle caps are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get bottle caps.
In previous games, players would have to grind to obtain any bottle caps, which would often require hours of work just to get one and hyper train a single Pokémon. Thankfully, bottle caps are much easier to obtain in the Paldea region. So long as you have enough cash on you, you can stock up to hyper train your whole team.
To buy bottle caps, go to the Delibird Presents on the west side of Mendoza. Select "General goods," and bottle caps should be the first item on the list.
Unfortunately, each bottle cap costs 20,000 Poké Dollars, meaning you'll have to make sure you have enough money on you if you're looking to buy more than one. As is the case with all other shops around the Paldea region, you can also use your LP balance to pay for these bottle caps.
Where to find gold bottle caps.
Though bottle caps can be bought if you have enough cash, gold bottle caps are incredibly rare, and there are only a couple of instances that will grant you access to them.
Occasionally, you may find them for sale at an auction in Porto Marinada, though as the offerings for these auctions cycle, you'll have to check back daily to see what's available. You'll have to win the bid for the item, though, if you want to take it home — otherwise it may go with an NPC.
You can also receive a golden bottle cap as a reward for completing the Academy Ace Tournament, which requires you to battle all eight gym leaders again and then compete against four other opponents. This is required in the post-game if you want to unlock six and seven-star raids, though you may want to do some hyper training before you attempt the Academy Ace Tournament.
Beyond these options, there aren't any other ways to obtain gold bottle caps in Scarlet and Violet, so use them carefully.