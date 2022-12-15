Bergmite Is in the Next Spotlight Hour in 'Pokémon GO' — Can You Catch a Shiny One?
Spotlight Hours are perfect for perfectionist collectors in Pokémon GO. In the popular ARG mobile game based on the even more popular Nintendo franchise, there's a weekly event that allows players to encounter several of one particular species of Pokémon. It can be a great way to find stronger Pokémon or even farm for XP, Stardust, or Candy to level up. These spotlight hours take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. based on local time zones.
Of course, Candy and XP aren't the only things you'll be able to get more of. Some spotlight hours can up your chances of obtaining a shiny version of that Pokémon. Normally, the spawn rate for shinies in Pokémon GO is about 1 in 500. But if you're encountering several members of that species at once, there's a great opportunity for you to run into a shiny at some point.
Next week, Bergmite will be featured in the spotlight hour. Can you catch a shiny one?
Can Bergmite be shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?
Bergmite was introduced to the Pokémon games in Generation 6 with Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. It's an Ice-type that looks like a sentient iceberg and can learn moves like Own Temp or Ice Body. At level 37, it can evolve into an Avalugg.
Its normal appearance gives it a white body with pale-yellow eyes protected by an icy shell. Its shiny appearance gives its body and eyes a deeper yellow, but the icy shell remains the same.
Bergmite was first introduced to Pokémon GO in December 2021. With its upcoming spotlight hour, you can in fact catch a shiny Bergmite during the mini-event. This spotlight hour even marks the debut of shint Bergmite into the game. Players will also be able to earn double the Candy during Bergmite's spotlight hour in order to level up your shiny Bergmite quickly.
Be sure to save your Poké Balls in case that coveted shiny comes your way! Bergmite's spotlight hour in Pokémon GO will take place next Tuesday, Dec. 20.