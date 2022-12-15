Bergmite Is in the Next Spotlight Hour in 'Pokémon GO' — Can You Catch a Shiny One?

Of course, Candy and XP aren't the only things you'll be able to get more of. Some spotlight hours can up your chances of obtaining a shiny version of that Pokémon. Normally, the spawn rate for shinies in Pokémon GO is about 1 in 500. But if you're encountering several members of that species at once, there's a great opportunity for you to run into a shiny at some point.

Next week, Bergmite will be featured in the spotlight hour. Can you catch a shiny one?