Iron Thorns Can Only Be Found in Area Zero in 'Pokémon Violet'

Like the rest of the Paradox Pokémon in Violet (except for Iron Treads), Iron Thorns is only available to catch in Area Zero once you've reached the post-game portion of the title. To get access to Area Zero, you'll have to complete "The Way Home" challenge, which is only available once you've completed all three of the paths in Scarlet and Violet.

Though many of the different Paradox Pokémon can be found in abundance in Area Zero, Iron Thorns is one with a low spawn rate.