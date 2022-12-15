Iron Thorns Can Only Be Found in Area Zero in 'Pokémon Violet'
The mechanical, futuristic version of Tyranitar is one of the Paradox Pokémon found in Pokémon Violet. This Rock and Electric-type Pokémon known as Iron Thorns is one you'll need to catch if you have any hope of completing your PokéDex. Unfortunately, it's a bit difficult to find. Here's everything you need to know to catch Iron Thorns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Where to find Iron Thorns in 'Pokémon Violet.'
Like the rest of the Paradox Pokémon in Violet (except for Iron Treads), Iron Thorns is only available to catch in Area Zero once you've reached the post-game portion of the title. To get access to Area Zero, you'll have to complete "The Way Home" challenge, which is only available once you've completed all three of the paths in Scarlet and Violet.
Though many of the different Paradox Pokémon can be found in abundance in Area Zero, Iron Thorns is one with a low spawn rate.
Just like Sandy Shocks, the Paradox form of Magneton, you can find Iron Thorns just outside of Research Center No. 2. Leave this building and go directly to the left, and Iron Thorns will likely spawn in the grassy area below the steep, rocky incline.
With the many glitches the game has, it's best to stand in one spot and wait for the Pokémon to spawn around you. Here is where you should find Iron Thorns, but as it has such a low spawn rate, you may need to leave the area and come back.
If you don't locate it right away, return to this spot as many times as necessary, and so long as you're patient, you should be able to catch yourself an Iron Thorns.
Can you find Iron Thorns in 'Pokémon Scarlet'?
Unfortunately, Iron Thorns is not available in Pokémon Scarlet. If you're looking to catch all of the different Paradox Pokémon in the new generation, you'll have to ask one of your friends to trade you the Violet exclusive. Since all of the Paradox Pokémon from Scarlet are different than the ones in Violet, you should be able to work out a trade of different Paradox forms so you can both complete your PokéDexes.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.