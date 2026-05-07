Sophie Cunningham Criticized Angel Reese Over Social Media Drama With Her Ex-Boyfriend "Then move on, worry about current boyfriend." By Distractify Staff Updated May 7 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sophie_cham/@angel.reese

A wise person once said to mind the business that pays you. However, many celebrities tend to put a foot in their mouth when speaking about drama that has nothing to do with them. Unfortunately, this is the case of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

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To the knowledge of many, it’s not known that Sophie and Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese have any issues with each other. In fact, Angel is widely respected and admired in the league and beyond. However, after Sophie made some questionable remarks about Angel’s recent social media posts, where she threw shade at an ex-boyfriend, fans believe that something may be brewing between the two.

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Do Sophie Cunningham and Angel Reese have beef?

While the ladies may not have had any issues with one another before, they likely do now. And it’s all because of Sophie. On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Sophie had an interesting conversation about Angel on her Show Me Something podcast with co-host West Wilson, of Bravo's Summer House.

The pair discussed Angel’s recent social media posts where she was throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend, Detroit Pistons player Jalen Duren. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Jalen, who was in the first-round playoffs with the Orlando Magic, got dunked on by her now-boyfriend, Wendell Carter.

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Source: MEGA

Angel, who decided to relish in the moment, posted a photo of the dunk on her Instagram Stories. And naturally, social media went crazy, with many basketball fans trolling Jalen and the Pistons. However, Jalen, who went on with his team to win the round, returned serve with some shade of his own. Per the Instagram account Real NBA Memes, the page shared a screenshot of Jalen trolling both Angel and Wendell.

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After the team’s win, he posted the stats of Wendell’s last game and Angel’s last game. “Love & Basketball,” he captioned the post. So, as Sophie and West discussed the back and forth, Sophie gave the situation the benefit of the doubt.

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“Something had to have happened for [Reese] to keep, I don’t know, wanting to embarrass him in some way,” Sophie said. “Or nothing happened,” West replied. Sophie replied, “Then move on, worry about current boyfriend.” West then moved on to focus on Jalen, sharing that he believes the player was “in his head” during the series.

Source: MEGA

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Angel Reese has yet to respond to Sophie Cunningham’s comments.

Fans of the newly minted Atlanta Dream baller know that Angel is not one to hold her tongue. Over the years, she has shared her sentiments about issues with the Chicago Sky and has clapped back at haters online. So, given that Sophie’s comments were unsolicited, the Indiana Fever star may find herself on the receiving end of some shade.