Sophie Kinsella's Net Worth Goes Beyond The Success of Her Books

The days in which someone could get rich thanks to a book deal seem long gone. But before this time, Sophie Kinsella made her fortune through the sale of her novels.

What did Sophie's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated through the author's career. The world continues to mourn the loss of the creative and thoughtful mind behind the Shopaholic book series. Sophie was 55 years old at the time of her death.

What did Sophie Kinsella's net worth look like?

According to Finance Monthly, Sophie's net worth was valued at $40 million at the time of her death. While it's true that the Shopaholic series wasn't as famous as Game of Thrones or Harry Potter, many people liked to dive deep into Sophie's work. That's how a legacy can continue for a very long time. Sophie's death means that there won't be any more novels from the series published, but her fans know that she poured her heart and soul into every volume.

Sophie's story is one of success. The writer was only 24 years old when she wrote her first novel, which was published two years after she concluded the first drafts of the story. The Tennis Party is the title that welcomed Sophie into a career larger than anything she could have imagined. Writing a bestseller can turn out to be difficult. The biggest challenge that comes after a first hit is figuring out a way to keep the momentum going.

Sophie Kinsella battled cancer for a long time.

Dangerous diseases can appear when they are least expected. Cancer is one of the deadliest challenges any person can face. According to CNN, Sophie was diagnosed three years before her death, in what would become the first steps of an exhausting battle for her health. While the author received a variety of treatments to stay alive, nothing worked out in the end.

The statement released by Sophie's family reads: "We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed. (...) She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received."