Where Is Danny Gokey Now? The Former 'American Idol' Star Is Making Music of a Different Kind Danny was popular while on 'American Idol,' and these days he's still making music. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 9 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The year was 2009, and American Idol was at its height. The eighth season was in full swing, and one aspiring star took to the stage to belt out his audition with the kind of voice that made even the judges sit up and take notice. That aspiring star? Danny Gokey.

Article continues below advertisement

Life looks quite different for the musical artist and former American Idol finalist now 16 years down the road, but some things haven't changed. Here's what we know about what Danny Gokey is up to now, and how he has coped with some accidents over the past few years.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Danny Gokey now?

When he appeared on American Idol, Danny seemed well poised to win. He was a fan favorite and always had strong showings. Unfortunately, the aspiring star singer finished in third place. But that third was enough to ensure that fans who enjoyed his voice would be able to hear him sing for years to come. These days, Danny is still performing.

According to his website, the father-of-four is still releasing songs, videos, and even has some merchandise. It's all faith-themed, so you won't hear pop culture songs in Danny's repertoire these days.

Article continues below advertisement

He also made headlines in 2021 after speaking out against the COVID vaccine. The Christian singer suggested that the vaccine was related to the "mark of the Beast," and even suggested that it was tied to Revelation and the Christian end times. However, he clarified that he didn't believe it was "the mark of the Beast" itself, at least not yet. Danny spoke adamantly against vaccine mandates at the time, per Christian Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny has dealt with several accidents in the past few years.

These days, Danny talks less about the COVID vaccine and more about his music. But in 2024, he dealt with an accident that set him back a little. In August 2024, Danny posted to Instagram that he had suffered a biking accident.

Article continues below advertisement

He told fans, "Had a bad bike wreck today and had to go to urgent care. I flipped over the handlebars and had some major contusions on both of my arms. Not fully sure what happened, but I could barely move them. I’m so thankful that it wasn’t any worse that it was." Nothing was broken, for which he expressed gratitude.

He also mentioned that the medical professionals who attended to him recognized his music, which he called "cool." Although he seems to have fully recovered from that incident, it wasn't long before Danny was dealing with another accident, albeit a more minor one.

Article continues below advertisement