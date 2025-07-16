What Happened to Award-Winning 'American Idol' Music Supervisor Robin Kaye? Kaye's husband was also found at the center of a tragedy that shook the entire entertainment industry. By Diego Peralta Published July 16 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Eby News

Part of the reason American Idol was able to become a global hit was thanks to the work of several music supervisors who made sure that everything was on point for the contestants' performances. One of these supervisors was Robin Kaye, an artist who dedicated a relevant part of her life to the successful competition series.

Robin Kaye lost her life at the age of 70, alongside her husband, Thomas Deluca. The circumstances surrounding Robin's passing perplexed the entire entertainment industry. What happened to Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca? Here's what we know about the horrible tragedy that struck the couple in Los Angeles.



What happened to Robin Kaye?

According to The Wrap, Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca were found dead in their Los Angeles home on July 15, 2025. A double homicide was immediately determined as the cause of death for the music supervisor and her partner. Several police vehicles were spotted near the scene of the crime shortly after the bodies were discovered. At the time when the crime was first reported, no suspects had been found by the authorities.

TMZ reports that both Robin and Thomas were shot in the head. The gruesome way in which the couple was killed was unexpected. Local authorities were asked to perform a welfare check on the residence after the couple hadn't been seen by neighbors in a while. Police officers eventually encountered the tragic scene in California.



Robin Kaye leaves behind an unforgettable legacy on 'American Idol.'

Robin Kaye dedicated her life to American Idol. IMDB lists the music supervisor as someone who worked on 288 episodes of the hit series. American Idol turned out to be the place where Adam Lambert and Kelly Clarkson took their first steps into successful careers in the entertainment industry. Countless contestants were portrayed wonderfully on television thanks to Robin's work.