‘American Idol’ Runner-up John Foster Dodged Rumors He Had a Record Deal in the Works "For the sake of all of my family (followers) getting to know me better, I'd like to clear up some misinformation." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 19 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialjohnfoster

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for American Idol Season 23. Season 23 of American Idol crowned its winner on Sunday, May 18, 2025. After weeks of battling it out with multiple musical peers, Mississippi native Jamal Roberts took home the coveted title, joining the ranks of Ruben Studdard, Fantasia, and Jordin Sparks before him.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamal's win made another strong American Idol contestant, John Foster, the season's runner-up. The country crooner didn't take home the final prize, though some fans suspected he may already have something off-camera in the works. So, does John have a recording deal? Here's what he's said about the controversy.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Does John Roberts have a recording contract?

John doesn't have a recording contract. The singer, who won fans each week with his sensational country covers, including "I Told You So" by Randy Travis, didn't sign to a label before joining the show, though rumors about him suggested otherwise.

In April 2025, John took to his official Facebook page to set the record straight about several misconceptions about his rise in the music industry. He addressed rumors that surfaced online that he was related to fellow country singer Dwight Yoakam, best known for his songs "Streets of Bakersfield," and "I Sang Dixie."

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not related to Dwight Yoakam, nor am I currently signed under any record label (there was some misinformation that Dwight Yoakam signed me under Sugar Hill Records," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

Article continues below advertisement

John cleared up ongoing rumors regarding his age and hometown.

In addition to confirming that he didn't enter the music industry with a name attached, John discussed other rumors regarding his age, hometown, and other false narratives about him. In his April 2025 Facebook post, he confirmed he wasn't in his twenties during his time on American Idol, despite rumors about him suggesting otherwise.

"For the sake of all of my family (followers) getting to know me better, I'd like to clear up some misinformation that has been spreading on Facebook," he began the post. "I am 18 years old (not 24)." John added that misconceptions were also being spread about his hometown. Many believed he was from Kentucky, though he had never even been to the fried chicken state.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was born and raised in Louisiana," he mentioned in the post. "My hometown is Addis, LA. I'm not from Benton, KY (I've never even been to Kentucky, but I hope to visit someday)."

Article continues below advertisement

John also warned his fans not to fall for any Catfish trickery online. He stressed that any information about him coming from somewhere other than his main social media accounts is likely untrue.

"If you see something about me that's not from my page (with the blue checkmark), there’s a chance that it may not be true!" John wrote. "I hope this helps y'all to know me better as a person now that y'all know more about my music. If you have any questions about me, try commenting them under this post. Either I or someone who knows me well will likely answer you! God Bless!"