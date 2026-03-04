Sophie Rain Defends Herself After Viral Post Compares Her Salary to Justin Gaethje's Sophie says she made over $101 million in 2025. By Risa Weber Published March 4 2026, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / Instagram @sophieraiin

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain has had huge financial success on the platform since joining in 2023. The 21-year-old's net worth is through the roof, but it seems that she's often defending her work ethic and salary.

In January of 2026, Sophie posted a video showing her followers a screen recording to prove to naysayers that she isn't lying about her earnings on the platform, which were over $100 million at the time of the video, according to Complex. Now, she's defending herself again after her earnings were compared to those of MMA fighter/UFC champion Justin Gaethje.

An X account compared Sophie Rain's salary to Justin Gaethje's, implying that she doesn't work as hard as him.

The post in question shows a side-by-side of Justin Gaethje and Sophie Rain. Above Justin's photo, it lists "15 FOTN bonuses, 2x LW Champ, 1x BMF Champ" before "career earnings" of $2.4 million. Above Sophie's photo, the post simply says "3 streams monthly" before her earnings of $103 million in 2025 alone.

im not saying i dont get paid a ridiculously absurd amount, but to say all i do is “3 streams monthly” when i am legit on my phone posting, engaging, talking to people, making videos every single day without breaks since 2023 is wild. https://t.co/4rnQW5X1JC — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) March 1, 2026

After the post went viral, Sophie quoted the post to clap back at the implication that she doesn't work hard. She wrote, "I'm not saying I don't get paid a ridiculously absurd amount, but to say all I do is '3 streams monthly,' when I am legit on my phone posting, engaging, talking to people, making videos every single day without breaks since 2023 is wild."

hate the game not the player 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/9l61CPpRlK — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) February 5, 2026

This isn't the first time she's had to defend herself against social media crusaders. In February 2026 alone, there were two other viral rage-bait posts comparing Sophie's earnings to those of people in other professions, like medicine and professional sports. Even James Fishback, who is campaigning in hopes of becoming Florida's next governor, called Sophie out on X for her earnings, saying that she and all other OnlyFans creators should have to pay a "sin tax."

Although these posts are confrontational and condescending, they ironically likely bring more attention to Sophie's profile, which can lead to more business and earnings.

if you put a billionaire next to him would it cause this much outrage 🤔 https://t.co/j6EjddvQlq — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) February 13, 2026

Justine Gaethje sits at the top of the charts for UFC payouts.

The MMA fighter went up against Paddy Pimblett in late January 2026, making Justin a two-time UFC interim lightweight champion, per The Roar. Justin's estimated total payout is listed as $2,892,000.

Sophie warned her followers that not all OnlyFans creators find her level of success.

In Sophie's video about her earnings, she said, "I'm not lying about my income, and I would never. I have no reason to lie about my income." Sophie went on to say that people should not jump into OnlyFans work with the idea that they'll also be able to make tons of money with the platform.