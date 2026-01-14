"Onlyfans Sin Tax" Proposed by Florida Gubernatorial Candidate James Fishback James Fishback wants to take 50% of OnlyFans creators' earnings. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 14 2026, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: X / @j_fishback

James Fishback, who is hoping to be Florida's next governor, is proposing a 50 percent "sin tax" for OnlyFans creators. In a video posted to X, James said that he doesn't want "capable and smart" young women to "sell their bodies to sick men online."

James Fishback runs the organization Incubate Debate, which was meant to help Florida school districts build debate programs for students. However, Florida school districts cut ties with him after he was accused of sexual misconduct, according to NBC News. He faced allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student who was a minor at the time. It's ironic that this guy would be so adamant about "protecting" young women. But here's what he argued.

Source: X / @CollinRugg

James Fishback's proposed "Onlyfans Sin Tax" would take half of OnlyFans creators' earnings.

In James's video, he said, "If you are a 'so-called' OnlyFans creator in Florida, you are going to pay 50 percent to the state of whatever you 'so-called-earn' on that online degeneracy platform." He said that the money would be used to fund education, pregnancy crisis centers, and "the first of its kind, mental-health czar for men in particular."

According to Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, organizations in Florida that call themselves "pregnancy crisis centers" have a long history of misleading women seeking abortions and essentially coercing them into not having the procedure. James said that men have been told they have been "guilty of masculinity" and "all of society's ills." "I'm not going to stand for that slanderous lie," he said.

NEW: Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback proposes an Only Fans 'Sin Tax' of 50% for OF creators in Florida, says the money will be used to fund the education system.



"As Florida governor in year one, I will push for the first of its kind Only Fans Sin Tax."



"If you… pic.twitter.com/SHDaILyjM2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 12, 2026

"I'm going to end this lie that says that toxic masculinity is responsible for all the sins and ills of society," said the man who wants to police women's bodies and take sex workers' earnings to fund centers that step on women's reproductive freedoms.

"The purpose of a sin tax is to disincentivize and deter a behavior," he said. "I don't want young women, who could otherwise be raising families, rearing children ... I don't want them to be selling their bodies to sick men online." "I don't want young, impressionable men who have strayed from Christ ... to be told, and drawn into lust and have their entire brain rewired," James added.

Hey @SophieRaiin,



Pay up *or* quit OnlyFans.



As Florida Governor, I will not allow a generation of smart and capable young women to sell their bodies online. https://t.co/1CGaAuohL1 — James Fishback (@j_fishback) January 13, 2026

He claims that the tax will raise hundreds of millions of dollars in income. James added that if the tax doesn't raise that much money, it will mean that "something even greater has materialized for the young women and young men of our state."

targeting a group of individuals using their job to survive when there are multibillion dollar corrupt business that don’t pay any taxes is the insane. pic.twitter.com/WCGyWc41UB — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) January 13, 2026

James Fishback called out Sophie Rain, telling her to quit OnlyFans or "pay up."

Sophie responded by saying the last thing she expected was for a Florida gubernatorial candidate to try to "start beef with [her] for clout." In a video, she points out that she already pays 37 percent tax to the government. "I would be more than happy to pay that if multi-billion-dollar organizations were also being properly taxed. But surprise, they're not," Sophie stated.