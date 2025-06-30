‘Spartacus: House of Ashur’ — Steve Deknight Brings New Episodes After 10 Years "Nobody trusts him because he, obviously, can't be trusted." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 30 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Starz

Fans of Spartacus have enjoyed watching gladiatorial action and tales of ancient Roman treachery for numerous seasons. Which is why they were probably stoked to discover that yet another batch of episodes set in the same universe would be coming to their screens with the House of Ashur. All new stories tied to the Thracian soldier who became a legend will be featured on Starz, courtesy of original series creator Steve DeKnight. Fans of the series are wondering: who is going to be cast in the new show?

The 'Spartacus: House of Ashur' cast has been revealed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, DeKnight explained that Starz has been regularly calling him up asking if he's had any additional Spartacus material over the years. There's been on recurring line from the original show that's stuck with him ever since, and it's when actor Nick Tarabay, who reprises his role as the lead in the new series, talked about his ambition to create the "noble rise of the House of Ashur."

Longtime viewers will recall Ashur's brutal death in the original series. However, the newer show shows an alternate reality: What if Ashur wasn't decapitated on Mount Vesuvius during Spartacus: Vengeance? The events of the new series showcase what would have happened if Ashur had taken control of the Ludus Gladiator School as recompense for killing Spartacus and effectively quelling the slave uprising.

While Ashur makes a comeback in the series, DeKnight clarifies that most of the events from the series haven't changed all that much. The only difference is that the show depicts what would've become of Ashur had he lived. The 10-episode order from Starz will place Ashur and other characters dealing with the aftermath of the rebellion, which DeKnight says "casts a huge shadow over everything."

This is especially true for Ashur, who discovers he's made enemies on all sides. While he's rewarded for helping keep the Republic intact by stamping out the slave rebellion, he's also a former slave, which makes the elites wary of him. Not to mention the fact that he's a former gladiator who is no longer battling it out in the arena.

Throw in the fact that he back-stabbed those he once fought alongside, meaning that Ashur has put himself in a position of constant distrust with anyone he makes alliances with. Meaning that the show follows Tarabay's character dealing with his ascension in Rome and holding onto any power he has, despite being known for deceit.

First look at the main players of ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur.’ pic.twitter.com/XTb2PeGbxd — Movie Coverage (@MovieCoverage_) June 26, 2025 Source: X | @MovieCoverage

As DeKnight puts it: "So he's in this odd position where he has everything he ever dreamed of and is discovering it's really difficult to hang onto it." Playing Ashur's Doctore, Korris, the lead trainer of Ludus gladiators, is Graham McTavish of Outlander fame.

DeKnight stated that securing McTavish for the series came down to the wire, as the actor's commitments with House of the Dragon and The Witcher were close to complicating his ability to come down for costume fittings for the series.

Furthermore, the House of Ashur also introduces Gladiatrices into the mix with the addition of actress Tenika Davis, who plays Achilia in the series. Although female gladiators didn't appear in Ancient Rome until around 100 years after the approximate events of Spartacus: House of Ashur, DeKnight stated that they were willing to bend history to ensure the inclusion of female fighters in the series.

Jamaica Vaughan takes on the role of Hilara, who is a house slave with romantic feelings for Ashur, and Ivana Baquero as Messia, who is a part of that love triangle, as Messia has a thing for Hilara. Jordi Webber joins the series as Tarchon, and Claudia Black is Cossutia, a Roman politician who wants to destroy Ashur's rise.