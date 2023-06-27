Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Spencer Williams From 'The Bachelorette' Is a Doting Father — Let's Meet His Son Spencer Williams was one the bachelors who appeared on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18. He's also a proud father! Let's meet Spencer's son. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 27 2023, Published 8:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trill_swill

You won't believe the tea we're about to spill! Grab your rose petals and get ready for some significant Bachelor Nation details because we've got the scoop on Spencer Williams outside of his dramatic journey on The Bachelorette during Season 18. He competed for the stunning Michelle Young's heart on The Bachelorette and our guy had the time of his life. Spencer even shared some details on his experience on The Bachelorette with News5 Cleveland.

Fans want to know more about Spencer outside of The Bachelorette. Let's meet Spencer away from reality tv and get to know him as a father. He has an adorable son who is the center of his world. Keep reading for all the details.

Spencer Williams has an adorable son and fans can't get enough of him!

In the interview with News5 Cleveland, Spencer shared details about his life away from the cameras. Obviously, Spencer's son is a big part of his life.

When we first met Spencer on The Bachelorette, he made it abundantly clear that his son is like a superhero power-up in his life, pushing him to level up as a top-notch dude every single day! Although Spencer shared that he hadn't dated much since the birth of his son, he did also share that he was looking for someone who would also be a major part of his son's life.

Spencer enjoyed his time on 'The Bachelorette' and gained some priceless experiences.

Spencer, who is Cleveland's very own, was strutting his stuff on the reality TV stage, capturing hearts left and right, and we have to keep it real. He had us all swooning from the very beginning. He was definitely our Midwestern knight in shining armor. Even though he got eliminated during week 3, Spencer was popular with fans.

From the beginning, Michelle said that Spencer was a "wild card." In fact, in his conversation with ABC's News5, he spilled the beans, revealing that his time on the show was an absolute game-changer even though he got eliminated. Talk about turning lemons into limoncello! He may not have won Michelle's heart, but he sure gained some priceless experiences along the way, and we love his attitude about it all too! "All the lessons and memories that I got from this are ones that no one can take away from me and are unique,” said Spencer.

Spencer looks forward to sharing his experiences on 'The Bachelorette' with his son one day.

In fact, in the ABC interview, Spencer said that being on the show is a memory that he's excited to preserve for his son and show him when he's older. He was the only contestant with a child in Season 18. “I think it’s something that he’ll appreciate when he’s older,” Spencer said. “I think it’s a cool takeaway, just a memory I’ll have for him.” Aww, we love a stand-up father who shows up for his kid.

