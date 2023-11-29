Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game Some of the Contestants From 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Are Active on TikTok — Check out Who's Who Check out which contestants on 'Squid Game: The Challenge' are on TikTok. The reality show competition is based on the successful Korean drama. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 29 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Squid Game: The Challenge has seen plenty of controversy since it was announced, and not just because fans would rather see a Season 2 instead. Based on the Korean drama sensation of 2021, The Challenge recreates many of the iconic sets and games from the series in a real-life gauntlet with $4.56 million on the line.

The show has already received some backlash from former players, who claim that filming for the Red Light, Green Light portion took an immense physical toll on contestants. Some players also accused the game of being rigged from the start, with producers apparently favoring social media influencers and certain other players with more dramatic narratives over others. And to be sure, plenty of players can be found on TikTok. Here are some accounts we were able to find.

Stephen Lomas aka Player 243

Stephen is one of the most prominent real-life characters in the reality series, making fast friends with the oldest player in the show and becoming a quick dynamic duo. He already has a massive following on TikTok as @officialstphenlomas with content about his hair, plenty of memes, and more recently, his experience on the show.

Kevin Ninh aka Player 187

@flawlesskevin SPOILERS AHEAD ‼️ Reacting to myself on Squid Game: The Challenge 😂 Despite my limited screentime, it was one of the most fun experiences I had in my life! Definitely will share more about my Squid Game experience in due time 😘 ♬ original sound - Kevin Ninh

Though they weren't featured heavily in the show itself, Kevin Ninh (@flawlesskevin) was absolutely not shy in pointing themselves out as they competed for the giant piggy bank in the ceiling. Even though they were eliminated in Game 3, they clearly still had a blast. On TikTok, they have more than 327 thousand followers and typically share content based on their LGBTQ+ experience as well as being a K-pop stan.

Eric Roberts aka Player 215

With nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, Eric (@ericroberts44) is at no loss for an audience that is hungry to know what his experience with The Challenge was like. In one of his videos, he confirmed the length of the hours-long game of Red Light, Green Light that they played that has caused some former players to attempt to sue Netflix.

Conrad aka Player 436

If his TikToks are any indication, Conrad (@formerlyconrad) was one of the players who won Red Light, Green Light but was ultimately eliminated at the end because... reasons? However, he seems to bear no ill will over the wrongful loss and even met another player who he now calls his best friend.

Camilla aka Player 367

This wellness influencer (@shutupcamilla) was able to get a rare accomplishment on the show by being one of eight people who were able to beat the umbrella shape during the dalgona game. She even beat it in record time using a saliva-based technique that seems just as gross as it sounds.

Emma Pio aka Player 021

Emma on TikTok (@emmashavingfun) calls The Challenge one of the "coolest experiences of [her] life". She has since begun using her platform to discuss what the filming process and dorm life were actually like.

Jackie aka Player 393