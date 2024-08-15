Home > Entertainment > Books BookTokers Aren't Happy With the NSFW Press Box for 'The Pairing' BookTok users are unhappy that a sex toy was included in the press box from St. Martin's Press. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 15 2024, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@CASEY.MCQUISTON

The world of BookTok is a tricky one to navigate, whether you're a novice or a seasoned reader. But the creators making content about books have expressed their outrage at a press box from St. Martin's Press that contained a sex toy.

Article continues below advertisement

While it's not the inclusion of the sex toy specifically that's drawn outrage, many who have received the box claim they had no knowledge the package would include an NSFW item, which started another discussion about consent.

Article continues below advertisement

St. Martin's Press sent out a NSFW press box — allegedly without consent from creators.

The press box in question was for Casey McQuiston's newest novel The Pairing. Casey is a well-known author has written a handful of queer romance stories, like Red, White, and Royal Blue and One Last Stop. The PR box includes something for all five senses ... including a vibrator and lube. Some of those who received the press kit claim they had no knowledge that they would be receiving it, and they did not explicitly consent to receiving a sex toy in the mail.

Though the recipients of the box all seem to be over the age of 18, the concerns being raised point out that not every person who received this box may live in an environment where opening such a package is a safe thing to do. In at least one instance, a recipient opened the PR box in front of their mother, since they didn't know what would be inside the box prior to opening it.

Article continues below advertisement

The packaging for the specific toy included in the box is reasonably discreet, though that still doesn't necessarily account for those who could've faced negative repercussions for receiving the toy unprompted.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, Casey has not issued a public statement about the backlash this specific PR box has received, nor have they revealed if they had any prior knowledge of what would be in it, though they have previously posted a photo of themselves holding the new novel alongside a vibrator. St. Martin's press has also not replied to the online backlash.

BookTok users have been boycotting of St. Martin's Press for months.

St. Martin's Press has been facing a massive marketing boycott over the past few months stemming from a series of comments made by one of the publisher's employees. According to the Readers For Accountability collective, the employee in question made a series of "pinkwashing" claims that were dismissive of the humanitarian crisis currently happening in Palestine, such as, "If you were queer in Gaza and the West Bank, you would be murdered."

Article continues below advertisement