Stacey Plaskett Is a Force to Be Reckoned With in the House of Representatives

Feb. 11 2021, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

With the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump underway, Stacey Plaskett, a representative for the U.S. Virgin Islands, has quickly taken center stage as one of the most prominent and passionate figures advocating for his conviction. 

Beyond her massively critical role in the attempt to impeach Trump for a second time, Stacey is now a democratic star in virtually every way, but who exactly is she? Furthermore, who are her family members, and do they play an integral role in her life? Here's what we know about the burgeoning political figurehead.

Stacey Plaskett's family is integral to her life.

When she isn't at the helm of the legal battle against Trump, Stacey enjoys a relatively quiet life where she works to better the day-to-day functions of her ancestral home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, where she has served as a representative since 2014.

The representative is married to Jonathan Buckney Small, who works as a community activist on the Virgin Islands, and was also a professional tennis player in the past. The pair has five children and are based wholly out of the stretch of tropical islands, a move Stacey made years prior to joining the federal government when her ambitions were still set on working with the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority.

According to Politico, Stacey and her husband dealt with a serious breach of personal privacy in 2016 when nude photos of both of them were circulated on Facebook by former staffers. At the time, she said that the situation "marks a new low in Virgin Islands politics," before adding that she is "shocked and deeply saddened that someone would stoop to such a level as to invade my marriage and the love of my family in an attempt to besmirch me politically."

Stacey Plaskett is an accomplished political figure in her own right.

Since graduating from law school, Plaskett has worked tirelessly in a variety of capacities spanning the legal field, politics, and social justice initiatives. She has worked in positions such as Assistant District Attorney, legal counsel to various firms, a member of an ethics committee as well as a Terrorism Litigation Task Force, Deputy Attorney General, U.S. representative, and now House impeachment manager.

Throughout her illustrious career in service to the public, Stacey has endeared herself to constituents so much that in her last four bids for the House, she either ran unopposed or received a whopping amount of over 80 percent of the vote each time.

Clearly, Stacey is here to stay and a force to be reckoned with in U.S. politics, and despite being unable to actually vote to convict Trump, she has made her position against him well-known. However, was her calculated, well-thought-out, and clearly presented argument for impeachment enough to solidify a conviction against the former president as the case continues to unfold? Only time will tell at this point.

