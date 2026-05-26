Inside Stanley Tucci’s Messy Alleged Affair With Edie Falco "I’m disappointed in Stanley Tucci." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 26 2026, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On-screen, actor Stanley Tucci is the total package. He’s talented, put together, and brings that wow factor to every performance. But off-screen, he’s been a little messy, romantically, that is. Stanley is currently married to Felicity Blunt, the sister of actress Emily Blunt, though the two didn’t tie the knot until 2012.

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Before Felicity, there was Kathryn “Kate” Spath, and somewhere in between his time with Kate was Edie Falco, who’s widely known for her role on The Sopranos. By that, we mean Stanley and Edie reportedly had an affair because Stanley was still married when the two shared a romantic connection. Here’s everything to know about their time together if you’re just now hearing about it.

Inside Stanley Tucci's alleged affair with Edie Falco.

Source: Mega

Stanley Tucci and Edie Falco reportedly had an affair sometime after 2002, following the pair’s appearance together in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. In the play, the two shared a sex scene, and at the time, that’s all it appeared to be, a scene for entertainment purposes.

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But somewhere down the line, a connection reportedly formed between them, leading Stanley to stray from his wife, Kathryn “Kate” Spath, and their five children, two of whom Kate welcomed from a previous marriage, according to Nicki Swift. For context, Stanley and Kate married in 1995, and roughly seven years into their marriage, something happened between Stanley and Edie that shouldn’t have happened.

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While it’s unclear exactly when things became romantic between the two, they’ve kept most of the details surrounding their relationship quiet. While it’s believed Stanley and Edie got together sometime after 2002, things reportedly ended around 2004, and Edie later briefly addressed the relationship in an interview with The New York Times, confirming they had been together.

“We were together and then we broke up,” Edie admitted. “Because there’s no way for that to be a good thing. He’s a lovely man, and he’s back with his wife and kids, and I’m thrilled,” she told the outlet, per Nicki Swift. And it’s true, Stanley eventually returned to his marriage with Kate. And here’s what happened after that.

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Source: Mega Stanley Tucci and his first wife Kate.

After his brief affair with Edie Falco, Stanley Tucci returned to his wife, Kathryn Spath.

While it was certainly commendable for Stanley to go back to his marriage, and for Kate to welcome him back after the affair, things still took a turn south shortly after they reconnected. Kate was diagnosed with cancer around 2005 or 2006, according to reports, and just a few years later, the couple’s time together was cut short. Because in 2009, Kate died at the age of 47.

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During a 2021 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Stanley opened up about losing his wife. “You never stop grieving … and it’s still hard, and it will always be hard,” he shared.