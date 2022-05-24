These Incredible London Restaurants Are Featured in 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy'

Who doesn't love Stanley Tucci? The internet's favorite has been searching for the best Italian food around in his series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. In Season 2, Episode 4, Stanley found himself appreciating fine authentic Italian cuisine straight in the heart of London.

Stanley himself is Italian American, with origins in Calabria, Italy, per his IMDb.

We've rounded up all of the Italian restaurants Stanley visited in London for you to keep in mind if you ever travel across the pond!