Meet Star Divine, One of the Most Talked-About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Cast Members

Star joined the cast of the show during Season 2 in February 2022. During her introductory clip on the show at that time, the reality star explained that she actually owned her own tattoo shop at just 16 years old! We won't get into the legality behind such an endeavor, but it's clear that Star has had an affinity for body ink for quite a while. This is exemplified further by the array of beautiful tattoos that she has covering most of her body.