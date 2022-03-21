Meet Star Divine, One of the Most Talked-About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Cast Members

Meet Star Divine, One of the Most Talked-About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Cast MembersBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 21 2022, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
When Ceaser Emanuel decided to bring the Black Ink Crew world to the west coast back in 2019, he didn't know that he would be setting the foundation for California's next big tattoo craze. The product of that vision: IAM Compton, a shop that marries Ceasar's unique take on tattooing with some of the most talented artists in the area. The shop is run by Ceasar's friend Danny "KP" Kilpatrick, and Black Ink Crew: Compton gives fans a look into the behind-the-scenes fun and drama of running a tattoo shop.
One of the most recent stars to appear on Black Ink Crew: Compton is Star Divine, a talented (and tatted) entrepreneur who is already shaking things up on the show and drawing a lot of attention. With that being said, who exactly is Star? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding the show's latest addition.
Who is Star Divine, the latest addition to 'Black Ink Crew: Compton'?
Although Star may now be getting attention thanks to her role on Black Ink Crew: Compton, she has actually been building an impressive social media following for quite some time prior to appearing on the show. With almost 300,000 followers on Instagram, Star is certainly getting a lot of attention outside of her work on VH1.
Star joined the cast of the show during Season 2 in February 2022. During her introductory clip on the show at that time, the reality star explained that she actually owned her own tattoo shop at just 16 years old! We won't get into the legality behind such an endeavor, but it's clear that Star has had an affinity for body ink for quite a while. This is exemplified further by the array of beautiful tattoos that she has covering most of her body.
Star is also the owner of Barbie’s Hair Extensions, an upscale hair boutique. When she isn't working with hair or tattoos, she also models and takes on various brand endorsement deals, as seen on her Instagram.
As for some more personal tidbits about Star, she told fans during her intro clip on the show that she has "probably dated your favorite ballplayers," but didn't give any further details. What we do know is that Star dated rapper Safaree Samuels a few years back, per HollywoodLife, and she supposedly physically abused him at the time.
Star has also had a pretty close call with death in the past, as she has been shot and almost lost her tongue. In a 2022 video, she explained that she was shot in the face and had to have her tongue reattached. Star thanked fans at the time for their overwhelming support and words of encouragement as she navigated the healing process.
Nowadays, Star is making waves on 'Black Ink Crew: Compton.'
Her past business aside, Star is making headlines now for her presence on Black Ink Crew: Compton. One of the main reasons fans have become so enthralled by her is that she stood up against costar Tim during a recent episode.
When he called her out for not showing up to work one day, Star responded by saying that "she’s never one to play with." The conversation grew more intense and ended with Star throwing her drink at Tim. Her explosive reaction to being challenged by Tim made fans more interested in her than ever before.
For better or worse (for Tim, that is), it appears as though Star is on Black Ink Crew: Compton to stay. Curious fans can check out the budding reality star on new episodes of the show, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on VH1.