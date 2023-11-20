Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "It's Just Completely Inappropriate" — Starbucks Barista Yells at Woman for Ordering "Skinny" Latte In an absurd video, a woman revealed that a Starbucks barista yelled at her for ordering a "skinny" drink and told her she can't order it anymore. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 20 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @myles_reese

While Starbucks aims to brew up a vibe of positivity and inclusivity for customers, there might be moments when the coffee party hits a few bumps. In fact, many people have faced the judgmental eyebrow raise from a barista — and it's all because of their audacious drink choices!

Take it from TikTok creator Claire Masters (@myles_reese), who spilled the beans that a Starbucks barista actually yelled at her for ordering a skinny latte. Apparently, using the word "skinny" is a coffeehouse no-no. Dive into the deets below and hang tight for the buzz on Starbucks' unwritten rule around the term "skinny."

This Starbucks barista yelled at a customer for ordering a skinny latte.

In the video, posted on Nov. 14, 2023, Claire shockingly revealed that a Starbucks barista "roasted" her in the drive-thru. She told her followers she's been riding the skinny vanilla latte train for seven years without a hitch, but, lo and behold, trouble finally brewed at the coffee window!

When she rolled up to the window, the barista unleashed a full-blown lecture and declared that the word "skinny" was now a forbidden term in the caffeine kingdom. The barista also vowed not to serve Claire her beloved drink anymore, claiming it was just too inappropriate and officially banned from the coffee dictionary.

From now on, Claire's only ticket to her go-to drink is to list every single ingredient, like she's revealing the secret recipe to a caffeinated potion. It's a full-blown ingredient extravaganza for her skinny vanilla latte fix!

No surprises here – Claire declared a breakup from her usual order. She's now on the lookout for some winter sips that won't break the calorie bank, turning to her loyal followers for a menu of "hot winter drinks" that clock in at less than 500 calories.

TikTok users agreed that Claire should continue ordering her drink.

Claire's video has clocked in 12,200 views, and the TikTok community is buzzing with over 220 comments! As it turns out, the TikTokers are all on board with Claire sticking to her skinny vanilla latte. "Uhm, screw them," one person said in the comment section. "Continue to order — that's so rude."

A second TikTok user wrote, "I'd be telling her that I am ordering it the way I always order it and if you have an issue with that I can certainly let corporate know." "I'd be contacting corporate to discuss it with them," a third user agreed, adding, "Ridiculous, Starbucks baristas don't have c--- to say about it."

Another person commented, "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. I would continue to order it as usual." "Starbucks is doing too much for s----- coffee," someone else confidently responded.

Other social media users followed the rules and offered a few drink recommendations. "People have said it already but I've been ordering a latte with sugar-free vanilla for about a decade," a TikTok user told Claire. Wow, that actually sounds so good — we'll be trying that next! Another penned, "I always order a medicine ball. They correct me every damn time. It's still a MEDICINE BALL to me."